Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebadmintonmerchantgountei sadahidemiddle easternhousetrade ukiyo e public domainbusiness women public domainchinese merchant peopleA True View of a Trading House of a Yokohama Merchant by Utagawa (Gountei) SadahideView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 588 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3867 x 1895 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrench Woman and Girl, from the series Foreign Merchants in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613717/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEastern music festival post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771648/eastern-music-festival-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAmerican Merchant Strolling in Yokohamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491520/american-merchant-strolling-yokohamaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseForeign Business Establishment in Yokohamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990113/foreign-business-establishment-yokohamaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSales Room at the Foreign Trade Building in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612238/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHome of Foreign Merchants in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613674/home-foreign-merchants-yokohama-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProcession of People from Five Countries: Holland, Russia, France, England and Americahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183813/image-paper-art-collageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDutch Woman and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993820/dutch-woman-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723732/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePrinthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185914/printFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's health story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264550/womens-health-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTwo Chinese Men by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612350/two-chinese-men-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725482/happy-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseForeign Business Establishment in Yokohamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990151/foreign-business-establishment-yokohamaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7946930/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA Young French Lady and a Siamese Servant Taking a Dog for a Walkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7991796/young-french-lady-and-siamese-servant-taking-dog-for-walkFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's health Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264382/womens-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseForeigners in the Drawing Room of Foreign Merchant's House in Yokohamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990071/foreigners-the-drawing-room-foreign-merchants-house-yokohamaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7770486/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseRussians Enjoying a Holiday in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613659/russians-enjoying-holiday-yokohama-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723407/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSailing from a California Porthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988857/sailing-from-california-portFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814385/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePicture of a Parade of the Five Nationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990120/picture-parade-the-five-nationsFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese art, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7952570/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-art-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTwo Women Admiring the Sights from a Vantage Point Overlooking the Zenpukuji Templehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8074133/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910382/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseRevised Yokohama Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7990052/revised-yokohama-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733433/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Newly Opened Port of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture (Kanagawa Yokohama shinkaikōzu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490684/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese art, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7952148/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-art-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseGreat Military Drill by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612250/great-military-drill-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733509/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYokohama Trade: Picture of Westerners Shipping Cargohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185844/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license