Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainwomenjapaneseThree Women on a Veranda by Chōbunsai EishiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 793 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2552 x 3861 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView licenseParrot Komachi by Chōbunsai Eishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186046/parrot-komachi-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCourtesan District of Edohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8137114/courtesan-district-edoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Courtesan Hinazuru of the Chōjiya Brothel (Chōjiya Hinazuru), from the series Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters as Six…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185958/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseOno no Komachi: Number Two (Sono ni), from the series Stylish Parodies of the Six Poetic Immortals (Fūryū yatsushi rokkasen)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086955/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA Disguised Scene from The Tale of Genji (Fūryū Yatsushi Genji), Chapter 33, “Wisteria Leaves (Fuji no uraba)”https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114942/image-paper-leaves-personFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePrince Genji and Three Young Women by Chōbunsai Eishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612925/prince-genji-and-three-young-women-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Bando Mitsugoro II in Ceremonial Robes with Kamishimo by Eishōsai Chōkihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612804/image-public-domain-art-1939-actorFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA Young Man and Woman with a Shamisen; Monk Saigyō, from a series alluding to the Three Evening Poems (Sanseki waka) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612749/image-famous-japanese-art-medieval-woodcut-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA Young Woman with a Tray of Sweetmeats by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611792/young-woman-with-tray-sweetmeats-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYoung Women Playing Kitsune-ken (Fox Game) by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612269/young-women-playing-kitsune-ken-fox-game-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Group of Three Women Accompanied by a Manservant by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611793/group-three-women-accompanied-manservant-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo Women, from the series Spring Poems on Ushiwaka for the Year of the Ox (Ushiwaka haru)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612646/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWomen at Takanawa Beach by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611625/women-takanawa-beach-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Young Warrior on Horseback Looking at Two Girlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612377/young-warrior-horseback-looking-two-girlsFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKonosato of Takeya Seated, Holding an Incense Burnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234480/konosato-takeya-seated-holding-incense-burnerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440885/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8141793/woman-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese geisha mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseTwo Young People by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612252/two-young-people-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtesan and Shinzō by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612321/courtesan-and-shinzo-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Beauty of the Floating World by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611794/the-beauty-the-floating-world-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Brine Maidens of Suma (Shiokumi, Suma) by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612630/the-brine-maidens-suma-shiokumi-suma-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license