Three Women on a Veranda by Chōbunsai Eishi
paperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainwomenjapanese
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-out
Parrot Komachi by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186046/parrot-komachi-chobunsai-eishi
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remix
Courtesan District of Edo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8137114/courtesan-district-edo
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remix
The Courtesan Hinazuru of the Chōjiya Brothel (Chōjiya Hinazuru), from the series Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters as Six…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185958/image-paper-flowers-art
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-design
Ono no Komachi: Number Two (Sono ni), from the series Stylish Parodies of the Six Poetic Immortals (Fūryū yatsushi rokkasen)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086955/image-paper-flowers-art
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remix
A Disguised Scene from The Tale of Genji (Fūryū Yatsushi Genji), Chapter 33, “Wisteria Leaves (Fuji no uraba)”
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114942/image-paper-leaves-person
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remix
Prince Genji and Three Young Women by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612925/prince-genji-and-three-young-women-chobunsai-eishi
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remix
The Actor Bando Mitsugoro II in Ceremonial Robes with Kamishimo by Eishōsai Chōki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612804/image-public-domain-art-1939-actor
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remix
A Young Man and Woman with a Shamisen; Monk Saigyō, from a series alluding to the Three Evening Poems (Sanseki waka) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612749/image-famous-japanese-art-medieval-woodcut-public-domain
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remix
A Young Woman with a Tray of Sweetmeats by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611792/young-woman-with-tray-sweetmeats-katsukawa-shuncho
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remix
Young Women Playing Kitsune-ken (Fox Game) by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612269/young-women-playing-kitsune-ken-fox-game-suzuki-harunobu
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-design
A Group of Three Women Accompanied by a Manservant by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611793/group-three-women-accompanied-manservant-katsukawa-shuncho
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-design
Two Women, from the series Spring Poems on Ushiwaka for the Year of the Ox (Ushiwaka haru)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612646/image-paper-person-art
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-text
Women at Takanawa Beach by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611625/women-takanawa-beach-utagawa-toyokuni
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-text
A Young Warrior on Horseback Looking at Two Girls
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612377/young-warrior-horseback-looking-two-girls
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-text
Konosato of Takeya Seated, Holding an Incense Burner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234480/konosato-takeya-seated-holding-incense-burner
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440885/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remix
Woman and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8141793/woman-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-design
Two Young People by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612252/two-young-people-suzuki-harunobu
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixel
Courtesan and Shinzō by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612321/courtesan-and-shinzo-suzuki-harunobu
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-text
The Beauty of the Floating World by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611794/the-beauty-the-floating-world-katsukawa-shuncho
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixel
The Brine Maidens of Suma (Shiokumi, Suma) by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612630/the-brine-maidens-suma-shiokumi-suma-torii-kiyonaga