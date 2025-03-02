Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagechikanobured winevintage asian celebratesakejapanese sakeukiyo e longjapan militaryLeaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei ni yotte shoshō tenhai chōdai no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) ChikanobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 607 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3865 x 1956 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788655/japan-poster-templateView licenseBlossoming Cherry Trees in Ueno Park (Ueno kōen kaika zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185869/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese animals illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701553/oriental-japanese-animals-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseA Garden Refreshed by the Passing Rain (Ukasentei no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612180/image-asian-art-chikanobu-1959Free Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680191/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVisit of the Empress to the Third National Industrial Promotional Exhibition at Ueno Park (Ueno dai sankai naikoku kangyō…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185871/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLong-eared owl in ginkgo editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180806/image-animal-bird-artView licenseIllustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinbu shoshō tenpai o…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7962516/image-paper-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese celebration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7970692/japanese-celebration-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseEmperor among Court Ladies by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612248/emperor-among-court-ladies-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364840/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIllustration of the Imperial Excursion to see the Charini's Circus (Charine daikyokuba goyūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612378/image-circus-public-domain-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680192/japan-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA Contest of Elegant Ladies among the Cherry Blossoms (Kaika kifujin kisoi) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612357/image-cherry-blossom-chikanobu-asian-modern-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art blog banner template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23502178/image-dragon-art-japaneseView licenseChildren Playing in the Snow under Plum Trees in Bloom (Secchū baisō gunji yūgi zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612165/image-chikanobu-japanese-woodblock-prints-public-domain-hashimotoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Dance Party: Enjoying Cherry Blossom Viewing at Ueno (Tōbukai Ueno ōka yūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612381/image-hashimoto-violinist-dancing-womanFree Image from public domain licenseArt studio exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790757/art-studio-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseA Mirror of Japan’s Nobility: The Emperor Meiji, His Wife, and Prince Haru (Fūsō kōki kagami)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938742/image-paper-crown-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license“Ceremonial Attire” from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi: Tairei fuku)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7960973/image-paper-person-swordFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701499/japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseIllustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinsei shoshō tenpai…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612210/image-chikanobu-meiji-japanese-wood-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourt Ladies Sewing Western Clothing (Jokan yōfuku saihō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612363/image-sewing-japan-school-uniform-machineFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIllustration of the Ceremony Issuing the Constitution (Kenpō happu shiki no zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905091/illustration-the-ceremony-issuing-the-constitution-kenpo-happu-shiki-zuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680190/japan-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNobility in the Evening Cool (Koki nōryō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612234/nobility-the-evening-cool-koki-noryo-zu-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMirror of Portraits of All Sovereigns in the World (Sejō kakkoku shaga teiō kagami)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185861/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseView of the Horse Track at Shinobazu in Ueno Park (Ueno shinobazu keiba zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7951836/view-the-horse-track-shinobazu-ueno-park-ueno-shinobazu-keiba-zuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseConcert of European Music (Ōshū kangengaku gassō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612414/image-chikanobu-japanese-prints-modern-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseIllustration of The Imperial Assembly of the House of Peers (Teikoku gikai kizokuin no zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185870/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMatcha powder label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777701/matcha-powder-label-templateView licenseCivil and Military Officershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612244/civil-and-military-officersFree Image from public domain license