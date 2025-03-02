rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Night View of the Yamato Tea-house in Nawate Dori Seen from Shijo Bridge by Hasegawa Sadanobu
Save
Edit Image
asian artteahousepaperpersonartbuildingjapanese artvintage
Asian teahouse editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Asian teahouse editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724823/asian-teahouse-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Kinkakuji seen in Falling Snow by Hasegawa Sadanobu
Kinkakuji seen in Falling Snow by Hasegawa Sadanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612331/kinkakuji-seen-falling-snow-hasegawa-sadanobuFree Image from public domain license
Asian teahouse Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Asian teahouse Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724820/asian-teahouse-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Inside the Garden at Takao by Hasegawa Sadanobu
Inside the Garden at Takao by Hasegawa Sadanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612340/inside-the-garden-takao-hasegawa-sadanobuFree Image from public domain license
Asian teahouse Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Asian teahouse Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724825/asian-teahouse-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Rain at the Togano Gate by Hasegawa Sadanobu
Rain at the Togano Gate by Hasegawa Sadanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185848/rain-the-togano-gate-hasegawa-sadanobuFree Image from public domain license
Asian teahouse blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Asian teahouse blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724639/asian-teahouse-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Moonlight View of Suihiro Bridge, Tempozan by Yashima Gakutei
Moonlight View of Suihiro Bridge, Tempozan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612172/moonlight-view-suihiro-bridge-tempozan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse poster template, editable text & design
Japanese teahouse poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095015/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Stone Bridge over the Aji River, Osaka by Yashima Gakutei
Stone Bridge over the Aji River, Osaka by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612213/stone-bridge-over-the-aji-river-osaka-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse poster template, editable text and design
Japanese teahouse poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956737/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Actor Tsu-uchi Monsaburo in a Woman's Role in the Play Three Instances of Good Fortune (Sanpuku Tsui)"
Actor Tsu-uchi Monsaburo in a Woman's Role in the Play Three Instances of Good Fortune (Sanpuku Tsui)"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612759/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse poster template, editable text and design
Japanese teahouse poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602586/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
First Day of Autumn (Risshu) by Suzuki Harunobu
First Day of Autumn (Risshu) by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612692/first-day-autumn-risshu-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse poster template, editable text and design
Japanese teahouse poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900118/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Scene from a Drama by Utagawa Toyokuni
Scene from a Drama by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612371/scene-from-drama-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain license
Teahouse cafe ad poster template, editable text & design
Teahouse cafe ad poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157423/teahouse-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Interior, Three Figures: Sake Party
Interior, Three Figures: Sake Party
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612190/interior-three-figures-sake-partyFree Image from public domain license
Teahouse cafe ad poster template
Teahouse cafe ad poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722161/teahouse-cafe-poster-templateView license
Shower-Shelter on the Shore of Tempozan Bay by Yashima Gakutei
Shower-Shelter on the Shore of Tempozan Bay by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612225/shower-shelter-the-shore-tempozan-bay-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Teahouse cafe ad Instagram post template, editable social media design
Teahouse cafe ad Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9965807/teahouse-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Hinazuru of Naka Ogi-ya as an Onna Jittoku
Hinazuru of Naka Ogi-ya as an Onna Jittoku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612253/hinazuru-naka-ogi-ya-onna-jittokuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A Woman Stands on a Rock in a Stream Washing Clothes
A Woman Stands on a Rock in a Stream Washing Clothes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612333/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable design
Japanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800258/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
A Waitress of the Sakai-ya Teahouse Standing and Looking
A Waitress of the Sakai-ya Teahouse Standing and Looking
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240828/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse Instagram story template, editable text
Japanese teahouse Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602590/japanese-teahouse-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke as a Samurai with a Drawn Sword
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke as a Samurai with a Drawn Sword
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612457/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse social story template, editable Instagram design
Japanese teahouse social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095014/japanese-teahouse-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo with Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunkō
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo with Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612286/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-with-drawn-sword-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse blog banner template, editable text
Japanese teahouse blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602589/japanese-teahouse-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Segawa Roko as the Woodseller Ohara Leading an Ox by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Segawa Roko as the Woodseller Ohara Leading an Ox by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185924/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse blog banner template, editable text
Japanese teahouse blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095013/japanese-teahouse-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Hanging-cloud Bridge at Mount Gyōdō near Ashikaga (Ashikaga Gyōdōzan kumo no kakehashi), from the series Remarkable…
The Hanging-cloud Bridge at Mount Gyōdō near Ashikaga (Ashikaga Gyōdōzan kumo no kakehashi), from the series Remarkable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639478/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable text
Japanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482515/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612788/the-actor-otani-hiroji-iii-armed-with-sword-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse Instagram post template
Japanese teahouse Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437884/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-templateView license
Sakaichō Fukiyachō Kaomise Yoshibai no Zu
Sakaichō Fukiyachō Kaomise Yoshibai no Zu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612388/sakaicho-fukiyacho-kaomise-yoshibaiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable text
Japanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900117/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ladies at a Picnic by Chōbunsai Eishi
Ladies at a Picnic by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612299/ladies-picnic-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain license