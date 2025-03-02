Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageasian artteahousepaperpersonartbuildingjapanese artvintageNight View of the Yamato Tea-house in Nawate Dori Seen from Shijo Bridge by Hasegawa SadanobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 821 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3941 x 2696 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAsian teahouse editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724823/asian-teahouse-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseKinkakuji seen in Falling Snow by Hasegawa Sadanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612331/kinkakuji-seen-falling-snow-hasegawa-sadanobuFree Image from public domain licenseAsian teahouse Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724820/asian-teahouse-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseInside the Garden at Takao by Hasegawa Sadanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612340/inside-the-garden-takao-hasegawa-sadanobuFree Image from public domain licenseAsian teahouse Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724825/asian-teahouse-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseRain at the Togano Gate by Hasegawa Sadanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185848/rain-the-togano-gate-hasegawa-sadanobuFree Image from public domain licenseAsian teahouse blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724639/asian-teahouse-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseMoonlight View of Suihiro Bridge, Tempozan by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612172/moonlight-view-suihiro-bridge-tempozan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095015/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseStone Bridge over the Aji River, Osaka by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612213/stone-bridge-over-the-aji-river-osaka-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956737/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseActor Tsu-uchi Monsaburo in a Woman's Role in the Play Three Instances of Good Fortune (Sanpuku Tsui)"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612759/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602586/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFirst Day of Autumn (Risshu) by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612692/first-day-autumn-risshu-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900118/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScene from a Drama by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612371/scene-from-drama-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseTeahouse cafe ad poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157423/teahouse-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseInterior, Three Figures: Sake Partyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612190/interior-three-figures-sake-partyFree Image from public domain licenseTeahouse cafe ad poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722161/teahouse-cafe-poster-templateView licenseShower-Shelter on the Shore of Tempozan Bay by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612225/shower-shelter-the-shore-tempozan-bay-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseTeahouse cafe ad Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9965807/teahouse-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHinazuru of Naka Ogi-ya as an Onna Jittokuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612253/hinazuru-naka-ogi-ya-onna-jittokuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Woman Stands on a Rock in a Stream Washing Clotheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612333/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800258/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA Waitress of the Sakai-ya Teahouse Standing and Lookinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240828/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602590/japanese-teahouse-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Onoe Matsusuke as a Samurai with a Drawn Swordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612457/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095014/japanese-teahouse-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo with Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612286/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-with-drawn-sword-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602589/japanese-teahouse-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Segawa Roko as the Woodseller Ohara Leading an Ox by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185924/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095013/japanese-teahouse-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Hanging-cloud Bridge at Mount Gyōdō near Ashikaga (Ashikaga Gyōdōzan kumo no kakehashi), from the series Remarkable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639478/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482515/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612788/the-actor-otani-hiroji-iii-armed-with-sword-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437884/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-templateView licenseSakaichō Fukiyachō Kaomise Yoshibai no Zuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612388/sakaicho-fukiyacho-kaomise-yoshibaiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900117/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLadies at a Picnic by Chōbunsai Eishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612299/ladies-picnic-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain license