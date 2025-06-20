rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stone Bridge over the Aji River, Osaka by Yashima Gakutei
Save
Edit Image
japanese woodblock prints public domainpublic domainjapanese woodblock printsjapanese public domainriver stonepaperpersonart
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Moonlight View of Suihiro Bridge, Tempozan by Yashima Gakutei
Moonlight View of Suihiro Bridge, Tempozan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612172/moonlight-view-suihiro-bridge-tempozan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Shower-Shelter on the Shore of Tempozan Bay by Yashima Gakutei
Shower-Shelter on the Shore of Tempozan Bay by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612225/shower-shelter-the-shore-tempozan-bay-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Loneliness Facebook post template
Loneliness Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932234/loneliness-facebook-post-templateView license
The Tenmangu Festival at Osaka
The Tenmangu Festival at Osaka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185271/the-tenmangu-festival-osakaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tempozan Man-sen Nu-shin no Zu
Tempozan Man-sen Nu-shin no Zu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185849/tempozan-man-sen-nu-shinFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Osaka’s Aji River from the Rain Shelter on Mount Tenpō. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Osaka’s Aji River from the Rain Shelter on Mount Tenpō. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655957/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Print by Yashima Gakutei
Print by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612529/print-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Night Scene by Yashima Gakutei
Night Scene by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612533/night-scene-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Banko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakutei
Banko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612711/banko-chinese-sage-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chinese Sage Evoking a Dragon by Yashima Gakutei
Chinese Sage Evoking a Dragon by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612648/chinese-sage-evoking-dragon-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Depression Facebook post template
Depression Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932235/depression-facebook-post-templateView license
A Sage Fallen Asleep Over His Books by Yashima Gakutei
A Sage Fallen Asleep Over His Books by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612656/sage-fallen-asleep-over-his-books-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Courtesan Drinking Tea
Courtesan Drinking Tea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241241/courtesan-drinking-teaFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Print by Yashima Gakutei
Print by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612538/print-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Print by Yashima Gakutei
Print by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612512/print-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
Nobleman Making Calligraphy
Nobleman Making Calligraphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240833/nobleman-making-calligraphyFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
A Lady About to Write a Poem
A Lady About to Write a Poem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241706/lady-about-write-poemFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram story template
Kimono Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView license
Print
Print
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241695/printFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Print
Print
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241672/printFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Genso and Yokihi
Genso and Yokihi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240925/genso-and-yokihiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kakegawa; Akiba-san Embo by Utagawa Hiroshige
Kakegawa; Akiba-san Embo by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612330/kakegawa-akiba-san-embo-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nobleman Before His Carriage with a White Dog
Nobleman Before His Carriage with a White Dog
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241113/nobleman-before-his-carriage-with-white-dogFree Image from public domain license