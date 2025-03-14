Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartmanjapanese artvintagepublic domainclothingNakamura Tomijuro as an Old Man with a Scanty Beard by Katsukawa ShunkōView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 587 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1878 x 3840 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Tomijuro by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611790/the-actor-nakamura-tomijuro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612133/ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseIwai Hanshiro IV by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612386/iwai-hanshiro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Yaozo III by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611804/ichikawa-yaozo-iii-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNakamura Nakazo Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241214/nakamura-nakazoFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSegawa Kikunojō III in the Role of Ōiso no Tora by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611643/segawa-kikunojo-iii-the-role-oiso-tora-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe First Nakamura Nakazo in the Role of Chinzei Hachiro in the Drama Kite Kaeru nishiki no wakayagi" by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611646/image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSegawa Kikunojo III by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611664/segawa-kikunojo-iii-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBando Mitsugoro II by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611765/bando-mitsugoro-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSegawa Kikunojo III as a Samuraihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241384/segawa-kikunojo-iii-samuraiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIchikawa Monosuke II as Soga no Juro Sukenari (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185972/ichikawa-monosuke-soga-juro-sukenariFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546564/learn-japanese-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612194/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Young Samurai and Three Women by Katsukawa Shunzan by Katsukawa Shunzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611660/young-samurai-and-three-women-katsukawa-shunzan-katsukawa-shunzanFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNakamura Rikō by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611797/nakamura-riko-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIchikawa Monosuke III in the Role of the Otokodate Sukerokuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185930/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseIwai Hanshirō IV by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612160/iwai-hanshiro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMansion Opening onto a Garden by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611809/mansion-opening-onto-garden-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546530/learn-japanese-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSegawa Kikunojo III by Katsukawa Shunjōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611806/segawa-kikunojo-iii-katsukawa-shunjoFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585591/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKabuki Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Woman’s Rolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117178/kabuki-actor-segawa-kikunojo-iii-womans-roleFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrint by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611673/print-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license