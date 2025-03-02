Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain woodblock prints japansamurai ukiyo-e woodblock printingpaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainIchikawa Komazo I by Ippitsusai BunchōView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 581 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1862 x 3843 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIchikawa Yaozō II by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612382/ichikawa-yaozo-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Oiran Chōzan of Chōjiya, from the series Love Letters by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612356/the-oiran-chozan-chojiya-from-the-series-love-letters-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Yamashita Kyonosuke in the Role of Tamarimaru by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612255/the-actor-yamashita-kyonosuke-the-role-tamarimaru-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseThe Yōmei Gate at Nikkō editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hiroaki Takahashihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180797/image-art-japanese-vintageView licenseArashi Otohachi I by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611659/arashi-otohachi-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSegawa Kikunojo IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241476/segawa-kikunojoFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseActor Matsumoto Koshiro II as Uiro-uri (Peddler of Sweet Cakes Called Uiro) by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612204/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOnoe Kikugorō as Tonase, from Kanadehon Chūshingura (Kanadehon Chūshingura, Shosei Onoe Kikugorō no Tonase) by Ippitsusai…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612142/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIchikawa Yaozo III by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611804/ichikawa-yaozo-iii-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIchikawa Monosuke II by Katsukawa Shunjōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611651/ichikawa-monosuke-katsukawa-shunjoFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIchikawa Yaozo III with a Lady by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611801/ichikawa-yaozo-iii-with-lady-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseSnow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151350/image-person-art-manView licenseIchikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612133/ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandō Minosuke (Mitsugorō III) in the Role of a Young Samurai by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185820/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972845/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseArashi Otohachi I as a Famous Comedian by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612202/arashi-otohachi-famous-comedian-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972843/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseIchikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai of High Rank by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612267/ichikawa-danjuro-samurai-high-rank-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseTwo women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180769/image-heart-animal-artView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as a Man Holding a Monkey Mask by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612919/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-man-holding-monkey-mask-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Monosuke II in the Role of Daito-no-miya Disguised as a Komuso by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612366/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000410/discover-japan-instagram-post-templateView licenseSegawa Kikunojo III as a Samuraihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241384/segawa-kikunojo-iii-samuraiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V in the Role of a Woman by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612136/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-the-role-woman-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art blog banner template, original art illustration from Utagawa Kuniyoshi., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23502178/image-dragon-art-japaneseView licenseA Young Samurai and Three Women by Katsukawa Shunzan by Katsukawa Shunzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611660/young-samurai-and-three-women-katsukawa-shunzan-katsukawa-shunzanFree Image from public domain licenseLong-eared owl in ginkgo editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180806/image-animal-bird-artView licenseKabuki Actor Ichikawa Danzō IV by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612275/kabuki-actor-ichikawa-danzo-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license