Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageratpublic domain woodblock prints japankubo shunmanpaperanimalbirdartjapanese artWhite Rat and Bundles of Cloth by Kubo ShunmanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 808 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2566 x 3813 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582256/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseRat on a Fuchin, Ornament with a Design of Egoyomi (Pictorial Calendar) by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582351/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseWhite Mice Playing by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185885/white-mice-playing-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseLong-eared owl in ginkgo editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180806/image-animal-bird-artView licenseBachi (Plectrum) Used in Playing Shamisen by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612581/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612666/courtesan-with-branch-seri-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710197/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseFlounder and Other Fishes by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612509/flounder-and-other-fishes-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBelt and Fan on a Piece of Cloth by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612952/belt-and-fan-piece-cloth-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCandle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612585/candle-stand-and-fan-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseOutfit for Travel by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612524/outfit-for-travel-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseHistory of Kamakura: Building Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613192/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGo Eco poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107318/eco-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSetting Moon on Waves by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612578/setting-moon-waves-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573740/japanese-art-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaddle and Other Pieces of Harness by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086825/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7935094/hokusais-birds-fan-japanese-flower-illustration-editable-designView licenseHistory of Kamakura by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612650/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseHistory of Kamakura by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612732/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseWoodblock printing Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803849/woodblock-printing-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTsuba (Sword Guard) and Bags by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612735/tsuba-sword-guard-and-bags-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseWoodblock printing blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078954/woodblock-printing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Doll Festival, Third Day of the Third Month by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612570/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoodblock printing social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078959/woodblock-printing-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseNanamaro and His Followers Looking at the Moon in China by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612537/image-paper-moon-personFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Japanese museum social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078885/visit-japanese-museum-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseWoman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612930/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseKnife and Two Knife Handles by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612534/knife-and-two-knife-handles-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseWoodblock printing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829209/woodblock-printing-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582357/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license