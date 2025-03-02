Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese printsjapan cursehammer woodcutpapercrownhandstreepatternVisit to a Shrine at the Hour of the Ox (Ushi no toki mairi) by Suzuki HarunobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 887 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2868 x 3882 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licensePlaque fragment with battle scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8438687/plaque-fragment-with-battle-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528489/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licenseParody of Minamoto no Tametomo by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613185/parody-minamoto-tametomo-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe China Bridge over the River Avon at Lacock Abbey by William Henry Fox Talbothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14276321/photo-image-paper-book-eyesFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's The Great Wave off Kanagawa, editable famous painting. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915384/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseTop fragment of a kudurru with a mushhushshu dragon and divine symbolshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8444257/top-fragment-kudurru-with-mushhushshu-dragon-and-divine-symbolsFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166666/authentic-japan-poster-templateView licenseSistrumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8367774/sistrumFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667951/japanese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseAnthemion of a Grave Stelehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14247315/anthemion-grave-steleFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThis is probably the most important map of Africa produced in the 18th century. Largely based upon the earlier D’Anville…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665312/image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667950/mount-fuji-facebook-story-templateView licenseChild god wearing Amonian crown and named Horus of Mednit (Aphroditopolis)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8429964/child-god-wearing-amonian-crown-and-named-horus-mednit-aphroditopolisFree Image from public domain licenseInternational kissing day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868589/international-kissing-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWoman Digging Bamboo Shoots in the Snow, or Parody of Meng Zong (Mōsō), from Twenty-Four Paragons of Filial Piety by Suzuki…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612337/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional Japanese sport Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606316/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-templateView licenseNotebooks by Doris Ulmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249711/notebooks-doris-ulmannFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702713/authentic-japan-instagram-post-templateView licenseInitial D: Three Men before a Judge by Michael Lupi de Çandiuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246138/initial-three-men-before-judge-michael-lupi-candiuFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas playlist, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519420/christmas-playlist-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseStatuette of the Goddess Tawerethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822122/statuette-the-goddess-taweretFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528400/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licenseOsiris-Iahhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8429822/osiris-iahFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166740/authentic-japan-facebook-story-templateView licenseCylinder seal and modern impression: hunting scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822659/cylinder-seal-and-modern-impression-hunting-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseSumo wrestling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966994/sumo-wrestling-instagram-post-templateView licenseDavid Pointing to His Eye by Master of Jean de Mandevillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246709/david-pointing-his-eye-master-jean-mandevilleFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseGarden of the Inept Administratorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8263385/garden-the-inept-administratorFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView licenseElevation of a Reliquary Cross, Pietro Bellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848973/elevation-reliquary-crossFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseTondal Appears to be Dead by Simon Marmionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246238/tondal-appears-dead-simon-marmionFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese geisha mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseAncient Roman sarcophagus with reliefshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14280302/sarcophagusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIncised furniture plaque with two figures in two registershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440149/incised-furniture-plaque-with-two-figures-two-registersFree Image from public domain license