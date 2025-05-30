rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Print by Hasegawa Sadanobu
Save
Edit Image
japanese wood blockpaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainposter
Let's travel poster template
Let's travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView license
Commanders Receiving the Emperor's Drinking Cups
Commanders Receiving the Emperor's Drinking Cups
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612374/commanders-receiving-the-emperors-drinking-cupsFree Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView license
Illustration of the Imperial Diet House of Commons with a Listing of all Members
Illustration of the Imperial Diet House of Commons with a Listing of all Members
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612231/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView license
Illustration of a Steam Locomotive Running on the Takanawa Railroad in Tokyo (Tōkyō takanawa tetsudō jōkisha sōkō no zu) by…
Illustration of a Steam Locomotive Running on the Takanawa Railroad in Tokyo (Tōkyō takanawa tetsudō jōkisha sōkō no zu) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612369/image-triptychs-color-wheel-1959Free Image from public domain license
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView license
Imported Silk Reeling Machine at Tsukiji in Tokyo by Utagawa Yoshitora
Imported Silk Reeling Machine at Tsukiji in Tokyo by Utagawa Yoshitora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612198/imported-silk-reeling-machine-tsukiji-tokyo-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Facebook story template
Japanese garden Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView license
Nobility in the Evening Cool (Koki nōryō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Nobility in the Evening Cool (Koki nōryō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612234/nobility-the-evening-cool-koki-noryo-zu-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Concert of European Music (Ōshū kangengaku gassō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Concert of European Music (Ōshū kangengaku gassō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612414/image-chikanobu-japanese-prints-modern-artFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView license
View Inside an American Steamship by Utagawa Yoshikazu
View Inside an American Steamship by Utagawa Yoshikazu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612359/view-inside-american-steamship-utagawa-yoshikazuFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Court Ladies Sewing Western Clothing (Jokan yōfuku saihō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Court Ladies Sewing Western Clothing (Jokan yōfuku saihō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612363/image-sewing-japan-school-uniform-machineFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Leaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei…
Leaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612208/image-sake-ukiyo-long-red-wineFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
A Dance Party: Enjoying Cherry Blossom Viewing at Ueno (Tōbukai Ueno ōka yūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
A Dance Party: Enjoying Cherry Blossom Viewing at Ueno (Tōbukai Ueno ōka yūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612381/image-hashimoto-violinist-dancing-womanFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Children Playing in the Snow under Plum Trees in Bloom (Secchū baisō gunji yūgi zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Children Playing in the Snow under Plum Trees in Bloom (Secchū baisō gunji yūgi zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612165/image-chikanobu-japanese-woodblock-prints-public-domain-hashimotoFree Image from public domain license
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView license
Illustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinsei shoshō tenpai…
Illustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinsei shoshō tenpai…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612210/image-chikanobu-meiji-japanese-wood-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Great Military Drill by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahide
Great Military Drill by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahide
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612250/great-military-drill-utagawa-gountei-sadahideFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762313/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Sales Room at the Foreign Trade Building in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahide
Sales Room at the Foreign Trade Building in Yokohama by Utagawa (Gountei) Sadahide
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612238/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762319/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Reception by the Japanese of the Americans at Yokohama
Reception by the Japanese of the Americans at Yokohama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612235/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Civil and Military Officers
Civil and Military Officers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612244/civil-and-military-officersFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Torpedo Officer (Suirai shikan), frontispiece illustration from the literary magazine Bungei kurabu, vol. 1, no. 8
The Torpedo Officer (Suirai shikan), frontispiece illustration from the literary magazine Bungei kurabu, vol. 1, no. 8
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612260/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908773/wabi-sabi-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Illustration of the Imperial Excursion to see the Charini's Circus (Charine daikyokuba goyūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto)…
Illustration of the Imperial Excursion to see the Charini's Circus (Charine daikyokuba goyūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612378/image-circus-public-domain-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Print
Print
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612353/printFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773231/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Onoguchi Tokuji Stands Facing Kinsui Castle which Explodes at Left
Onoguchi Tokuji Stands Facing Kinsui Castle which Explodes at Left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7883910/onoguchi-tokuji-stands-facing-kinsui-castle-which-explodes-leftFree Image from public domain license