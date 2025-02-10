Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagechikanobutriptychscool vintage postersvintage night postersadvertisement postermoonlightlamppostevening on japanese woodblock printsNobility in the Evening Cool (Koki nōryō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) ChikanobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 596 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3860 x 1918 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFantasy fiction cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView licenseConcert of European Music (Ōshū kangengaku gassō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612414/image-chikanobu-japanese-prints-modern-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseA Mirror of Japan’s Nobility: The Emperor Meiji, His Wife, and Prince Haru (Fūsō kōki kagami)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938742/image-paper-crown-bookFree Image from public domain licenseArt therapy poster template, customizable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073890/art-therapy-poster-template-customizableView licenseIllustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinsei shoshō tenpai…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612210/image-chikanobu-meiji-japanese-wood-artFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseCourt Ladies Sewing Western Clothing (Jokan yōfuku saihō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612363/image-sewing-japan-school-uniform-machineFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license“Ceremonial Attire” from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi: Tairei fuku)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7960973/image-paper-person-swordFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBlossoming Cherry Trees in Ueno Park (Ueno kōen kaika zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185869/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseView of the Horse Track at Shinobazu in Ueno Park (Ueno shinobazu keiba zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7951836/view-the-horse-track-shinobazu-ueno-park-ueno-shinobazu-keiba-zuFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseA Dance Party: Enjoying Cherry Blossom Viewing at Ueno (Tōbukai Ueno ōka yūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612381/image-hashimoto-violinist-dancing-womanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese celebration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7970692/japanese-celebration-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseA Contest of Elegant Ladies among the Cherry Blossoms (Kaika kifujin kisoi) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612357/image-cherry-blossom-chikanobu-asian-modern-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseChildren Playing in the Snow under Plum Trees in Bloom (Secchū baisō gunji yūgi zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612165/image-chikanobu-japanese-woodblock-prints-public-domain-hashimotoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7852670/japanese-art-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseIllustration of the Ceremony Issuing the Constitution (Kenpō happu shiki no zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905091/illustration-the-ceremony-issuing-the-constitution-kenpo-happu-shiki-zuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723439/japan-travel-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseMirror of Portraits of All Sovereigns in the World (Sejō kakkoku shaga teiō kagami)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185861/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGeisha illustration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721294/geisha-illustration-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseVisit of the Empress to the Third National Industrial Promotional Exhibition at Ueno Park (Ueno dai sankai naikoku kangyō…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185871/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWestern Clothing from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi-Yōfuku)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185868/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseLeaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612208/image-sake-ukiyo-long-red-wineFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese onsen editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722926/japanese-onsen-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseIllustration of The Imperial Assembly of the House of Peers (Teikoku gikai kizokuin no zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185870/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLucky bag editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7965573/lucky-bag-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseA Garden Refreshed by the Passing Rain (Ukasentei no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612180/image-asian-art-chikanobu-1959Free Image from public domain licenseWabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8035806/wabi-sabi-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseIllustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinbu shoshō tenpai o…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7962516/image-paper-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseHerbal medicine editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723559/herbal-medicine-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseEmperor among Court Ladies by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612248/emperor-among-court-ladies-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration of the Opening of Azuma Bridge in Tokyo (Tokyo meisho no uchi azuma bashi shinchiku no zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934172/image-paper-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license