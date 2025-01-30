rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Civil and Military Officers
Save
Edit Image
japanese samuraisamuraimeiji restorationvintage posterasian postersaigo takamorirestoration drawingjapanese triptych
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Battle of Sannō Shrine at Tōeizan Temple by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Battle of Sannō Shrine at Tōeizan Temple by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931298/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107318/eco-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Defeat at the Battle of Ueno, on the fifteenth day of the fifth month of Meiji 1.(1868) by Kawanabe Kyōsai
Defeat at the Battle of Ueno, on the fifteenth day of the fifth month of Meiji 1.(1868) by Kawanabe Kyōsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932299/image-arrows-background-faceFree Image from public domain license
Asian adventure poster template
Asian adventure poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165807/asian-adventure-poster-templateView license
“Evacuation of the Ladies,” from the series The Inner Precincts of Chiyoda Castle (Chiyoda no Ōoku, Otachinoki) by Yoshu…
“Evacuation of the Ladies,” from the series The Inner Precincts of Chiyoda Castle (Chiyoda no Ōoku, Otachinoki) by Yoshu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086648/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bird watching poster template, editable text & design
Bird watching poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107319/bird-watching-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Concert of European Music (Ōshū kangengaku gassō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Concert of European Music (Ōshū kangengaku gassō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612414/image-chikanobu-japanese-prints-modern-artFree Image from public domain license
Discover Japan poster template, editable text & design
Discover Japan poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556687/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Illustration of the Opening of Azuma Bridge in Tokyo (Tokyo meisho no uchi azuma bashi shinchiku no zu)
Illustration of the Opening of Azuma Bridge in Tokyo (Tokyo meisho no uchi azuma bashi shinchiku no zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934172/image-paper-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Art therapy poster template, customizable ad
Art therapy poster template, customizable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073890/art-therapy-poster-template-customizableView license
Extra Issue of September 20: The Great Naval Battle off the Yalu River
Extra Issue of September 20: The Great Naval Battle off the Yalu River
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883641/image-art-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView license
Tokyo /Takanawa Steam Railway
Tokyo /Takanawa Steam Railway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7961138/tokyo-takanawa-steam-railwayFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Illustration of Emperor's Military Review of a Parade Ground at Aoyama (Aoyama renpeijō kanpeishiki no zu)
Illustration of Emperor's Military Review of a Parade Ground at Aoyama (Aoyama renpeijō kanpeishiki no zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185865/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Luxury perfume poster Instagram post template, editable vintage photography design
Luxury perfume poster Instagram post template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21409616/png-flower-plantView license
“Ceremonial Attire” from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi: Tairei fuku)
“Ceremonial Attire” from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi: Tairei fuku)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7960973/image-paper-person-swordFree Image from public domain license
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670193/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Illustration of the Imperial Diet House of Commons with a Listing of all Members
Illustration of the Imperial Diet House of Commons with a Listing of all Members
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612231/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662483/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Leaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei…
Leaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612208/image-sake-ukiyo-long-red-wineFree Image from public domain license
Forest restoration poster template, editable text and design
Forest restoration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740240/forest-restoration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
View of the Horse Track at Shinobazu in Ueno Park (Ueno shinobazu keiba zu)
View of the Horse Track at Shinobazu in Ueno Park (Ueno shinobazu keiba zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7951836/view-the-horse-track-shinobazu-ueno-park-ueno-shinobazu-keiba-zuFree Image from public domain license
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151350/image-person-art-manView license
Illustration of a Steam Locomotive Passing Shiodome in Tokyo (Tōkyō Shiodome testudō jōkisha tsūkō zu)
Illustration of a Steam Locomotive Passing Shiodome in Tokyo (Tōkyō Shiodome testudō jōkisha tsūkō zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7968922/image-paper-steam-personFree Image from public domain license
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Sino-Japanese War: Picture of Naval Officers Discussing Strategy to be Used in the War against China
Sino-Japanese War: Picture of Naval Officers Discussing Strategy to be Used in the War against China
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7883895/image-paper-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Print by Hasegawa Sadanobu
Print by Hasegawa Sadanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612232/print-hasegawa-sadanobuFree Image from public domain license
Visit Japanese museum social story template, editable Instagram design
Visit Japanese museum social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078885/visit-japanese-museum-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Chiyoda Castle (Album of Men) by Yoshu Chikanobu
Chiyoda Castle (Album of Men) by Yoshu Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086705/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wabi-sabi Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Wabi-sabi Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255720/wabi-sabi-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Blossoming Cherry Trees in Ueno Park (Ueno kōen kaika zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Blossoming Cherry Trees in Ueno Park (Ueno kōen kaika zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185869/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Botanical market blog banner template, original art illustration from Ogawa Kazumasa, editable text and design
Botanical market blog banner template, original art illustration from Ogawa Kazumasa, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23150122/png-flower-leavesView license
True View of the Courtyard of Yasukuni Shrine at Kudan Sakaue (Kudan Sakaue Yasukuni jinsha teinai shin zu)
True View of the Courtyard of Yasukuni Shrine at Kudan Sakaue (Kudan Sakaue Yasukuni jinsha teinai shin zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920412/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Asian adventure Instagram post template
Asian adventure Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704774/asian-adventure-instagram-post-templateView license
A Contest of Elegant Ladies among the Cherry Blossoms (Kaika kifujin kisoi) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
A Contest of Elegant Ladies among the Cherry Blossoms (Kaika kifujin kisoi) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612357/image-cherry-blossom-chikanobu-asian-modern-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Japan Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255723/japan-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Naval Commander Hirose Takeo by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Naval Commander Hirose Takeo by Kobayashi Kiyochika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883788/image-art-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license