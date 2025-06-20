Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingsummerjapaneseYoung Lady in Summer Attire by Ishikawa ToyonobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 559 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1809 x 3880 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoung Man Moving Toward the Right on High Geta and Opening His Umbrella by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612318/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBandō Hikosaburō II Dressed as a Komuso and Carrying the Flute and Hat by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612197/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSegawa Kikunojō II by Ishikawa Toyonobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612360/segawa-kikunojo-ishikawa-toyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I Standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8157029/the-actor-sanogawa-ichimatsu-standingFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Dandy of More Than Questionable Morals Out Walking on a Cold Dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087421/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree Actorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490860/three-actorsFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseInterior, Three Figures: Sake Partyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612190/interior-three-figures-sake-partyFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman Seated Holding a Cat by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612162/woman-seated-holding-cat-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseSummer specials Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209153/summer-specials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSanokawa Ichimatsu I in Grayish Blue and Rose Walking Toward the Left by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612246/image-samurai-1756-1949Free Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Bando Hikosaburo II Holding a Bow and Arrows by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612258/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-holding-bow-and-arrows-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670397/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Lovers under a Drooping Willow, Their Hands Clasped, Their Heads Bent by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612327/image-paper-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSegawa Kikunojō II as a Woman Standing by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612178/segawa-kikunojo-woman-standing-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662697/vintage-tree-japanese-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612212/the-actor-azuma-tozo-woman-carrying-two-bird-cages-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActor Segawa Tomisaburo II as the Courtesan Toyama and Actor Ichikawa Kurizo as Higashiyama Yoshiwakamaruhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330039/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOsagawa Tsuneyo II as the hairdresser O-Rokuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328519/osagawa-tsuneyo-the-hairdresser-o-rokuFree Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseIchikawa Danjuro VI as Funa Bansaku,son of Fuwa Banzayemon by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328513/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMorita Kanya VIII as Kawachi Kanja, Disguised as Genkaibohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330037/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseActor Nakamura Kumetaro II as Minato, the Wife of Yura Hyogonosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330036/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Spring flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892563/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseTwo Women in a Room Opening on a Verandahhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490864/two-women-room-opening-verandahFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892564/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseActor Sawamura Kodenji as a Woman at the Time of the Tanabata Festivalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185290/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license