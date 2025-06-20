Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageasianpaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingjapaneseIchikawa Danjuro II as Kanto Koroku and Yamamura Ichitaro as OichiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 609 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1986 x 3911 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II, 1688–1758 by Nishimura Shigenobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612256/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-ii-1688andndash1758-nishimura-shigenobuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II, 1688–1758https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185952/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-ii-1688-1758Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor, Ichikawa Danjuro I, 1660–1704 as a Woman in Unidentified Rolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8206169/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-1660-1704-woman-unidentified-roleFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actors Ichikawa Danjuro I (right) 1660–1704 and Nakamura Denkuro II (left) 1719–1777 in Unidentified Roles by Katsukawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612845/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady Arranging Binsashi (Support for the Hair over the Temples) to put in Her Hairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611630/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō V and His Family by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612430/ichikawa-danjuro-and-his-family-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662697/vintage-tree-japanese-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Promenade by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612936/the-promenade-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670397/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Fish–monger by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612931/the-fish-monger-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDisembarking from a Pleasure Boat on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612935/disembarking-from-pleasure-boat-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAn Oiran Accompanied by Two Kamuro by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612939/oiran-accompanied-two-kamuro-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEnmei Jizo by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612814/enmei-jizo-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Day in Winter; Two Ladies and a Child in a Garden by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612793/day-winter-two-ladies-and-child-garden-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCutting the Toenails; the Toilet after the Bath by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612933/cutting-the-toenails-the-toilet-after-the-bath-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSnow Scene with Figures Outside a Temple by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612947/snow-scene-with-figures-outside-temple-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670425/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThree Young Women Strolling on the Bank of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612810/three-young-women-strolling-the-bank-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView licenseMan in a Black Haori (Coat) and Two Women Approaching a Temple by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612817/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView license“Geisha” from the series Three Amusements of Contemporary Beauties (Tōsei bijin san’yū: Geigi) by Utamaro Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102387/image-paper-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670216/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEvening on the Banks of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612811/evening-the-banks-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670560/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThree Revelers of the Lower Classes, Wearing Komuso Hats, with Small Boy and Dog by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612808/image-dog-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo Young Women Seated by a Kotatsu Playing Cat's Cradle by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612798/two-young-women-seated-kotatsu-playing-cats-cradle-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license