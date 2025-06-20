Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingThe Torpedo Officer (Suirai shikan), frontispiece illustration from the literary magazine Bungei kurabu, vol. 1, no. 8View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 950 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3785 x 2997 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Torpedo Officer (Suirai shikan), frontispiece illustration from the literary magazine Bungei kurabu, vol. 1, no. 8https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7982619/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWhite Chrysanthemums (kiku no kaorihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7872719/white-chrysanthemums-kiku-kaoriFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrint by Kajita Hankohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241720/printFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Torpedo Officer: Frontispiece Illustration from the Literary Magazine Bungei kurabu, Volume 1, Number 8https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883909/image-art-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licensePrinthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081297/printFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLove Letter (Kesobumi)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086764/love-letter-kesobumiFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseReception by the Japanese of the Americans at Yokohamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612235/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCivil and Military Officershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612244/civil-and-military-officersFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Demon Gold (Konjiki yasha) by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612153/the-demon-gold-konjiki-yasha-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752376/seafood-restaurant-poster-templateView licenseCommanders Receiving the Emperor's Drinking Cupshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612374/commanders-receiving-the-emperors-drinking-cupsFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSakamoto Otasuku by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612385/sakamoto-otasuku-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIllustration of the Imperial Diet House of Commons with a Listing of all Membershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612231/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIllustration of the Imperial Excursion to see the Charini's Circus (Charine daikyokuba goyūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612378/image-circus-public-domain-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIllustration of a Steam Locomotive Running on the Takanawa Railroad in Tokyo (Tōkyō takanawa tetsudō jōkisha sōkō no zu) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612369/image-triptychs-color-wheel-1959Free Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo Japanese Men in Western Dresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612169/two-japanese-men-western-dressFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseIllustration of Emperor's Military Review of a Parade Ground at Aoyama (Aoyama renpeijō kanpeishiki no zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185865/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseRussian Officer with His Wife by Utagawa Yoshiikuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612417/russian-officer-with-his-wife-utagawa-yoshiikuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChildren Playing in the Snow under Plum Trees in Bloom (Secchū baisō gunji yūgi zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612165/image-chikanobu-japanese-woodblock-prints-public-domain-hashimotoFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseA Garden Refreshed by the Passing Rain (Ukasentei no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612180/image-asian-art-chikanobu-1959Free Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Mad Woman of Yawata (Yawata no kyōjo) from kuchie (frontispiece) of a novelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086644/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license