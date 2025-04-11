rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Standing Angel Holding a Scroll by Giovanni Domenico Caresana
Save
Edit Image
angel paintingblack and white angelitalianpaperangelpersonartwatercolors
German Pretzel label template, editable design
German Pretzel label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14790611/german-pretzel-label-template-editable-designView license
Reclining Sheep in a Landscape
Reclining Sheep in a Landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087350/reclining-sheep-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage cherub, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage cherub, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229275/png-baby-angel-beige-cherubView license
The Church of Saints Peter and Paul in Schelle, near Antwerp, seen from the North, with a Boat in the river Vliet
The Church of Saints Peter and Paul in Schelle, near Antwerp, seen from the North, with a Boat in the river Vliet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8220452/image-paper-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660279/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
A Hunting Party
A Hunting Party
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8264435/hunting-partyFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant ad poster template
Restaurant ad poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502316/restaurant-poster-templateView license
View of the Ponte San Rocco at Tivoli; verso: Buildings on the River Aniene near Tivoli (?)
View of the Ponte San Rocco at Tivoli; verso: Buildings on the River Aniene near Tivoli (?)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8215705/image-art-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Italian cuisine poster template
Italian cuisine poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394914/italian-cuisine-poster-templateView license
Head of a Mourning Woman in Profile to the Left
Head of a Mourning Woman in Profile to the Left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8259143/head-mourning-woman-profile-the-leftFree Image from public domain license
Italian food menu template, editable design
Italian food menu template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14793000/italian-food-menu-template-editable-designView license
Cedar Trees in a Park
Cedar Trees in a Park
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032839/cedar-trees-parkFree Image from public domain license
Cake studio Instagram post template, editable text
Cake studio Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596648/cake-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Studies for the Nave and Narthex of San Giovanni in Laterano, Rome (recto and verso)
Studies for the Nave and Narthex of San Giovanni in Laterano, Rome (recto and verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216151/image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Depression quote Instagram story template
Depression quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14634387/depression-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Christ Nailed on the Cross
Christ Nailed on the Cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8167531/christ-nailed-the-crossFree Image from public domain license
Life is a song mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Life is a song mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061836/life-song-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Saint Ambrose Seated in an Interior
Saint Ambrose Seated in an Interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274719/saint-ambrose-seated-interiorFree Image from public domain license
Baking for beginners Instagram post template, editable text
Baking for beginners Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596472/baking-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Burdock
Burdock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8057677/burdockFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, angel & moon by Abbott Handerson Thayer transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, angel & moon by Abbott Handerson Thayer transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230933/png-angel-moon-abbott-handerson-thayer-customizableView license
Design for a ceiling fresco with scenes from the life of Saint Barbara
Design for a ceiling fresco with scenes from the life of Saint Barbara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147678/design-for-ceiling-fresco-with-scenes-from-the-life-saint-barbaraFree Image from public domain license
Angel quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Angel quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061824/angel-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Study of a Plant
Study of a Plant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032841/study-plantFree Image from public domain license
Art expo blog banner template
Art expo blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062640/art-expo-blog-banner-templateView license
Landscape at Margate
Landscape at Margate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032838/landscape-margateFree Image from public domain license
Angel quote Instagram post template
Angel quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686750/angel-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Study of a Standing Woman
Study of a Standing Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101780/study-standing-womanFree Image from public domain license
Bakery House Instagram post template, editable text
Bakery House Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602561/bakery-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pancratium
Pancratium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086070/pancratiumFree Image from public domain license
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
View of a Bridge and Waterfalls in Tivoli; verso: View of a Waterfall in Tivoli From Within a Cave
View of a Bridge and Waterfalls in Tivoli; verso: View of a Waterfall in Tivoli From Within a Cave
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8215690/image-waterfall-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cute vintage cherub, editable collage remix with copy space
Cute vintage cherub, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253716/cute-vintage-cherub-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
A Carnation ("Hollandia Liberata")
A Carnation ("Hollandia Liberata")
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8203207/carnation-hollandia-liberataFree Image from public domain license
Astrology s quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Astrology s quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686958/astrology-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Design for a Wall and Ceiling with Frames and Decorations in Stucco
Design for a Wall and Ceiling with Frames and Decorations in Stucco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8201596/design-for-wall-and-ceiling-with-frames-and-decorations-stuccoFree Image from public domain license
Pizza & restaurant poster template
Pizza & restaurant poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394963/pizza-restaurant-poster-templateView license
The Old Stock Exchange (Koopmansbeurs), Rotterdam, seen from the East, with the Kolk and the Beursplein in the Foreground
The Old Stock Exchange (Koopmansbeurs), Rotterdam, seen from the East, with the Kolk and the Beursplein in the Foreground
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8144211/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Noodles cup png mockup element, editable design
Noodles cup png mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14369514/noodles-cup-png-mockup-element-editable-designView license
A Full Size Écorché Study of a Hound
A Full Size Écorché Study of a Hound
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085389/full-size-ecorche-study-houndFree Image from public domain license