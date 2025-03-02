Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesamuraisamurai kimonosamurai ukiyo-e woodblock printingpublic domain posterpaperpersonartjapanese artIchikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai of High Rank by Katsukawa ShunshōView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 571 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1851 x 3893 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V in the Role of a Woman by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612136/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-the-role-woman-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V standing inside of a house and in front of an engawahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133708/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932708/hair-salon-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611656/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapan expo editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7858706/japan-expo-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseKabuki Actors Osagawa Tsuneyo II and Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611665/kabuki-actors-osagawa-tsuneyo-and-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyo-e exhibition editable poster template, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7836388/ukiyo-e-exhibition-editable-poster-template-vintage-designView licenseThe Second Yamashita Kinsaku (1733–1790) by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612375/the-second-yamashita-kinsaku-1733-1790-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese haiku editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908321/japanese-haiku-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseIchikawa Danjuro V in a Shibaraku Rolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127820/ichikawa-danjuro-shibaraku-roleFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional medicine editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725247/traditional-medicine-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseDanjuro V, in chain-mail by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611784/danjuro-chain-mail-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseKabuki Actor Ichikawa Danzō IV by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612275/kabuki-actor-ichikawa-danzo-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseWabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908773/wabi-sabi-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseIchikawa Danzo IV in the Role of a Samuraihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8121290/ichikawa-danzo-the-role-samuraiFree Image from public domain licenseExperience Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908780/experience-japan-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseYamashita Kinsaku II by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612177/yamashita-kinsaku-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese onsen editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826014/japanese-onsen-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Monosuke II in the Role of Daito-no-miya Disguised as a Komuso by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612366/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese geisha editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826150/japanese-geisha-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseIchikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612133/ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseNakamura Rikō by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611797/nakamura-riko-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612194/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849264/japanese-theater-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseNakamura Nakazo Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241214/nakamura-nakazoFree Image from public domain licenseAsian beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7830998/asian-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō V as Kūdo no Suketsune, and Nakamura Rikō as Oiso no Torahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8175910/ichikawa-danjuro-kudo-suketsune-and-nakamura-riko-oiso-toraFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bento editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8002793/japanese-bento-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe First Nakamura Nakazo in the Role of Chinzei Hachiro in the Drama Kite Kaeru nishiki no wakayagi" by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611646/image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese shop editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909124/japanese-shop-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe Third Segawa Kikunojō as Ochiyo and Bando Mitsugorō as Hanbei by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611658/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrocery delivery editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908947/grocery-delivery-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseIwai Hanshirō IV by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612160/iwai-hanshiro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai Ready to Fight by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612923/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samurai-ready-fight-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license