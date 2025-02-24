rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Two Young Women Playing a Game of Sugoroku by Utagawa Toyokuni
Save
Edit Image
japanese wood blockpaperbookpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domain
Let's travel poster template
Let's travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView license
A Woman and a Man Arranging Flowers for the Tsukimi (Moon Festival) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
A Woman and a Man Arranging Flowers for the Tsukimi (Moon Festival) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185875/image-paper-flowers-moonFree Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView license
A Group of Women, One Man and a Boy on a Bridge
A Group of Women, One Man and a Boy on a Bridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117302/group-women-one-man-and-boy-bridgeFree Image from public domain license
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView license
Theatrical Scene, with Musicians by Torii Kiyonaga
Theatrical Scene, with Musicians by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612243/theatrical-scene-with-musicians-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView license
A Courtesan by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
A Courtesan by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139410/courtesan-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Facebook story template
Japanese garden Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView license
Two Oiran with Two Female Attendants in the Yoshiwara by Chōbunsai Eishi
Two Oiran with Two Female Attendants in the Yoshiwara by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612181/two-oiran-with-two-female-attendants-the-yoshiwara-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
A Courtesan by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
A Courtesan by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611600/courtesan-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView license
Kayoi Komachi, from the series Seven Episodes of the Poet Komachi" by Utagawa Toyokuni
Kayoi Komachi, from the series Seven Episodes of the Poet Komachi" by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612297/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Three Young Ladies by the Seashore by Utagawa Toyokuni
Three Young Ladies by the Seashore by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612786/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Lady with Drum and Man with Fan Saluting Her by Utagawa Toyokuni
Young Lady with Drum and Man with Fan Saluting Her by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612763/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō VII (1791–1859) in the Role of Konoshita Tokichi from the Scene "Mountain Gate" in the Play Yakko Yakko Edo…
Ichikawa Danjūrō VII (1791–1859) in the Role of Konoshita Tokichi from the Scene "Mountain Gate" in the Play Yakko Yakko Edo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086604/image-arrow-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
The First Visit of the Cuckoo by Utagawa Toyokuni
The First Visit of the Cuckoo by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612558/the-first-visit-the-cuckoo-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Representation of the Dance-Play Dōjōji" by Utagawa Toyokuni
Representation of the Dance-Play Dōjōji" by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612624/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Print of a Kabuki Dancer from the Maiden of the Dojoji Temple (Musume Dojoji) by Utagawa Toyokuni
Print of a Kabuki Dancer from the Maiden of the Dojoji Temple (Musume Dojoji) by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582273/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762319/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Courtesan or Actor as Courtesan Pouring Tea by the Light of a Lantern by Utagawa Toyokuni
Courtesan or Actor as Courtesan Pouring Tea by the Light of a Lantern by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582394/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762313/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Woman on Veranda, Spinning; another Pounding Cloth on Rock in Foreground by Katsukawa Shunshō
Woman on Veranda, Spinning; another Pounding Cloth on Rock in Foreground by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612932/image-asian-art-1929-1600-1800Free Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
In the Kitchen by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
In the Kitchen by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183835/the-kitchen-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
A Picnic Party at Hagidera by Katsukawa Shunchō
A Picnic Party at Hagidera by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612305/picnic-party-hagidera-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Along the Seashore at Futami by Utagawa Toyokuni
Along the Seashore at Futami by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612778/along-the-seashore-futami-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain license
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView license
Actor Nakamura Utayemon with Two Women Preparing for the New Year Ceremony by Utagawa Toyokuni
Actor Nakamura Utayemon with Two Women Preparing for the New Year Ceremony by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613069/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762589/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Ushiwaka-maru in Armor by Utagawa Toyokuni
Ushiwaka-maru in Armor by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185079/ushiwaka-maru-armorFree Image from public domain license