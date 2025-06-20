rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ashinoyu Spring in Hakone by Torii Kiyonaga
Save
Edit Image
kiyonagapaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainspring
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Ichikawa Yaozo III with a Lady by Torii Kiyonaga
Ichikawa Yaozo III with a Lady by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611801/ichikawa-yaozo-iii-with-lady-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440608/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Atago Hill at Shiba by Torii Kiyonaga
Atago Hill at Shiba by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612218/atago-hill-shiba-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Print by Torii Kiyonaga
Print by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611672/print-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Two Courtesans and a Geisha by Torii Kiyonaga
Two Courtesans and a Geisha by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612147/two-courtesans-and-geisha-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Enjoying the Evening Cool at Nakasu by Torii Kiyonaga
Enjoying the Evening Cool at Nakasu by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611654/enjoying-the-evening-cool-nakasu-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7760484/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Scene of the Drama Oakinai Hiru-ga-Koshima" by Torii Kiyonaga
Scene of the Drama Oakinai Hiru-ga-Koshima" by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611810/scene-the-drama-oakinai-hiru-ga-koshima-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Women Landing from a Pleasure Boat Drawn Up to the Shore at Mukojima on Sumida RIver, Edo by Torii Kiyonaga
Women Landing from a Pleasure Boat Drawn Up to the Shore at Mukojima on Sumida RIver, Edo by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611803/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Peony Show
The Peony Show
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241159/the-peony-showFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair Instagram post template, editable text
Spring flower fair Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745269/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Scene from a Drama
Scene from a Drama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612326/scene-from-dramaFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440531/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Otsuru by Torii Kiyohiro
Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Otsuru by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612325/sanogawa-ichimatsu-the-role-otsuru-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas Instagram post template, editable text
Photo journal ideas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759303/photo-journal-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Miyanoshita (Name of One of the Hot Springs at Hakone) by Torii Kiyonaga
Miyanoshita (Name of One of the Hot Springs at Hakone) by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612554/miyanoshita-name-one-the-hot-springs-hakone-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman, editable hello Spring word design
Vintage Japanese woman, editable hello Spring word design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879906/vintage-japanese-woman-editable-hello-spring-word-designView license
Two Geisha Preceded by a Maid Carrying a Lantern
Two Geisha Preceded by a Maid Carrying a Lantern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186074/two-geisha-preceded-maid-carrying-lanternFree Image from public domain license
Hello Spring notepaper, editable vintage Japanese woman design
Hello Spring notepaper, editable vintage Japanese woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902842/hello-spring-notepaper-editable-vintage-japanese-woman-designView license
Geisha of the Tachibana Street
Geisha of the Tachibana Street
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8120093/geisha-the-tachibana-streetFree Image from public domain license
Editable ripped notepaper, vintage Japanese woman design
Editable ripped notepaper, vintage Japanese woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903202/editable-ripped-notepaper-vintage-japanese-woman-designView license
The Salt Maidens Murusame and Matsukaze
The Salt Maidens Murusame and Matsukaze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185933/the-salt-maidens-murusame-and-matsukazeFree Image from public domain license
Hello Spring note paper, editable vintage Japanese aesthetic collage design
Hello Spring note paper, editable vintage Japanese aesthetic collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902476/hello-spring-note-paper-editable-vintage-japanese-aesthetic-collage-designView license
Scene from a Shosa Act
Scene from a Shosa Act
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119071/scene-from-shosa-actFree Image from public domain license
Hello Spring word, editable vintage Japanese woman paper collage design
Hello Spring word, editable vintage Japanese woman paper collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903187/hello-spring-word-editable-vintage-japanese-woman-paper-collage-designView license
Scene from the Drama Matsu wa tai fusuma no wakesato" by Torii Kiyomitsu
Scene from the Drama Matsu wa tai fusuma no wakesato" by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612152/scene-from-the-drama-matsu-tai-fusuma-wakesato-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Editable Hello Spring note paper, vintage Japanese aesthetic collage design
Editable Hello Spring note paper, vintage Japanese aesthetic collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902479/editable-hello-spring-note-paper-vintage-japanese-aesthetic-collage-designView license
Kabuki Actor Onoe Kikugorō I in The Belle of Asakusa Temple (Keisei Asakusa no Kane) by Torii Kiyohiro
Kabuki Actor Onoe Kikugorō I in The Belle of Asakusa Temple (Keisei Asakusa no Kane) by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612341/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas Instagram story template, editable text
Photo journal ideas Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759302/photo-journal-ideas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
A Man with a Boy and a Geisha Visiting the Kinryusan Temple
A Man with a Boy and a Geisha Visiting the Kinryusan Temple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185929/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas blog banner template, editable text
Photo journal ideas blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759304/photo-journal-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Three Young Women Masquerading as Komuso (Strolling Minstrel)
Three Young Women Masquerading as Komuso (Strolling Minstrel)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186075/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Two Tall Young Women Walking Hand in Hand
Two Tall Young Women Walking Hand in Hand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8121602/two-tall-young-women-walking-hand-handFree Image from public domain license