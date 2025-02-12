Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagecigarette cards flagsginter graphicdenmarkallen ginter cigarettes flags denmarkartcigarettesvintagepublic domainVice Admiral, Denmark, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & GinterView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 656 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1628 x 2977 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737578/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAdmiral, France, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612279/image-flag-painting-ginter-graphic-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9733767/egyptian-history-workshop-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAdmiral Third Rank, Japan, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612149/image-ginter-graphic-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737575/egyptian-history-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAdmiral, Brazil, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612281/image-ginter-graphic-brasil-public-domain-brazil-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737579/egyptian-history-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAdmiral, Belgium, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612195/image-ginter-graphic-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseVintage shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724060/vintage-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAdmiral of the Fleet, Great Britain, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612310/image-ginter-graphic-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseAnimal statue Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11475033/animal-statue-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseRear Admiral, France, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612154/image-american-flag-ginter-graphic-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLeadership programs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609510/leadership-programs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRear Admiral, Austria, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612205/image-ginter-graphic-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseCommodore's Pennant, Austria, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612140/image-ginter-graphic-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseRevenue Flag, United States, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612130/image-ginter-graphic-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseFaroe islands travel, stamp tourism collage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911407/faroe-islands-travel-stamp-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseCommodore's Pennant, United States, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612266/image-ginter-graphic-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with historical figures, vintage art, and retro elements. Vintage style customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331489/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseAdmiral, Denmark, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940845/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFaroe islands travel, stamp tourism collage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911399/faroe-islands-travel-stamp-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseCommodore's Pennant, Great Britain, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612293/image-ginter-graphic-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseEqual rights poster template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414806/equal-rights-poster-template-remix-media-designView licensePrince of Wales Standard, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612112/image-prince-wales-ginter-graphic-1888Free Image from public domain licenseVote ballot mockup, editable card designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807154/vote-ballot-mockup-editable-card-designView licenseCommodore's Pennant, Brazil, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612280/image-brazil-vintage-ginter-graphic-1888Free Image from public domain licensePNG element Faroe islands travel, stamp tourism collage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894872/png-air-travel-vehicle-aircraftView licenseNaval Dispatch, United States, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612155/image-ginter-graphic-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343395/4th-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAdmiral, Mexico, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183860/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseAdmiral, Great Britain, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940728/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial service Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444100/memorial-service-facebook-story-templateView licenseRear Admiral, United States, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940858/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cigarette and smoke design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15502653/editable-cigarette-and-smoke-design-element-setView licenseGrand Admiral, Austria, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940816/image-art-cigarettes-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588462/memorial-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAdmiral, Netherlands, from the Naval Flags series (N17) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7940802/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license