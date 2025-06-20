Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainportraitdrawingPortrait of the Courtesan Nioteru of the Ogiya, with Her Two Attendants Namiji and Aō-mi by Torii KiyonagaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 825 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2693 x 3918 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Women Standing, Holding a Child by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612291/two-women-standing-holding-child-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInterior Scene by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612444/interior-scene-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Iris Garden by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612282/the-iris-garden-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKomachi Praying for Rainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087300/komachi-praying-for-rainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Courtesans and a Geisha by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612147/two-courtesans-and-geisha-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePictures of Ten Styles (Jittaiga Fuzoku): A Young Woman with a Dog by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612502/image-edo-japan-japanese-dog-print-chrysanthemumFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseIchikawa Yaozo III with a Lady by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611801/ichikawa-yaozo-iii-with-lady-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Women on a Bridge by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612453/three-women-bridge-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Rikō I with an Attendant by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328563/the-actor-nakamura-riko-with-attendantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo 3rd in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunjōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612288/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-3rd-female-role-katsukawa-shunjoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790333/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView licenseThe Actor Yamashita Kinsaku in the Role of Mutsuhana by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612764/the-actor-yamashita-kinsaku-the-role-mutsuhana-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseMotHer Carrying Her Baby Girl to the Miya Mairi by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613051/mother-carrying-her-baby-girl-the-miya-mairi-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeisha and Attendant on a Rainy Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612452/image-background-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseFinance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWomen Landing from a Pleasure Boat Drawn Up to the Shore at Mukojima on Sumida RIver, Edo by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611803/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseViewing the Bush Clover at Hagidera by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611631/viewing-the-bush-clover-hagidera-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoshitsune Serenading Jorurihime by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241313/yoshitsune-serenading-jorurihimeFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEvening Snow at Bantohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328659/evening-snow-bantoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseThe Dance of the Beach Maidens from the series Brocade of the East by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612912/image-japan-beach-1922-1600-1800Free Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMiyanoshita (Name of One of the Hot Springs at Hakone) by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612554/miyanoshita-name-one-the-hot-springs-hakone-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScene from a Drama by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612470/scene-from-drama-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license