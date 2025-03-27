rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo with Drawn Sword by Katsukawa Shunkō
Save
Edit Image
japanese swordpaperpersonartswordjapanese artvintagepublic domain
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro by Katsukawa Shunkō
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611790/the-actor-nakamura-tomijuro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo as a Daimyo
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo as a Daimyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328531/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-daimyoFree Image from public domain license
Dog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363328/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo with a Sword, Fighting the Actor Ichikawa Raizo II who is Armed with a Lance by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo with a Sword, Fighting the Actor Ichikawa Raizo II who is Armed with a Lance by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612560/image-sword-1769-1922Free Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V as a Warrior Near the Seashore
The Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V as a Warrior Near the Seashore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117172/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-warrior-near-the-seashoreFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV on a Bullock in a Snowstorm
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV on a Bullock in a Snowstorm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117194/the-actor-matsumoto-koshiro-bullock-snowstormFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Onoe Matsusuke as Man Armed with a Sword, Standing in Snow before a Fence by Katsukawa Shunkō
Onoe Matsusuke as Man Armed with a Sword, Standing in Snow before a Fence by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612311/image-japanese-prints-1786-1922Free Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo in Shibaraku in Dark Green Robes by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo in Shibaraku in Dark Green Robes by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612301/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-shibaraku-dark-green-robes-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke as a Samurai with a Drawn Sword
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke as a Samurai with a Drawn Sword
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612457/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Segawa Kikunojō III in the Role of Ōiso no Tora by Katsukawa Shunkō
Segawa Kikunojō III in the Role of Ōiso no Tora by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611643/segawa-kikunojo-iii-the-role-oiso-tora-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612194/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Nakamura Tomijuro as an Old Man with a Scanty Beard by Katsukawa Shunkō
Nakamura Tomijuro as an Old Man with a Scanty Beard by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612216/nakamura-tomijuro-old-man-with-scanty-beard-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView license
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Man Armed with a Sword by Katsukawa Shun'ei
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Man Armed with a Sword by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612449/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-man-armed-with-sword-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Shinozuka in a Shibaraku (Stop Right There!) Scene
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Shinozuka in a Shibaraku (Stop Right There!) Scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102991/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
An Unidentified Actor
An Unidentified Actor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330070/unidentified-actorFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
An Actor of the Bando Line as an Outlaw Brought to Bay on the Bank of a River by Katsukawa Shunjō
An Actor of the Bando Line as an Outlaw Brought to Bay on the Bank of a River by Katsukawa Shunjō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612416/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Actor, 3rd Sawamura Sojuro Holding an Open Fan
The Actor, 3rd Sawamura Sojuro Holding an Open Fan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127860/the-actor-3rd-sawamura-sojuro-holding-open-fanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Kabuki Actors Arashi Ryūzō II and Segawa Kikunojō III by Katsukawa Shunkō
Kabuki Actors Arashi Ryūzō II and Segawa Kikunojō III by Katsukawa Shunkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328521/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The First Nakamura Nakazo in the Role of Shimada no Hachizo
The First Nakamura Nakazo in the Role of Shimada no Hachizo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115497/the-first-nakamura-nakazo-the-role-shimada-hachizoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The First Nakamura Nakazo in the Role of Ko no Moronao
The First Nakamura Nakazo in the Role of Ko no Moronao
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104817/the-first-nakamura-nakazo-the-role-moronaoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The First Nakamura Nakazo in the role of Shimada no Hachizo
The First Nakamura Nakazo in the role of Shimada no Hachizo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328534/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license