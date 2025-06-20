Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanesepaperflowerspersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainGathering Young Flowers by Katsukawa ShunchōView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 801 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2632 x 3942 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Picnic Party at Hagidera by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612305/picnic-party-hagidera-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGroup of Young Women on the Veranda of a Tea House by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612294/group-young-women-the-veranda-tea-house-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFestival by the Sumida River by Katsukawa Shunzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612745/festival-the-sumida-river-katsukawa-shunzanFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree Women Enjoying Literary Pursuitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185970/three-women-enjoying-literary-pursuitsFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Four Seasons in Southern Edo: A Summer Scene (Minami shiki; Natsu [no] kei) by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612315/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTriptych of Umbrellas by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612859/triptych-umbrellas-okumura-masanobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Beautieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185927/three-beautiesFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoung Woman Carrying Box in Her Handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117276/young-woman-carrying-box-her-handsFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTripytych of Young Men by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612860/tripytych-young-men-okumura-masanobuFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtesan and New Year Decoration by Katsukawa Shunteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582367/courtesan-and-new-year-decoration-katsukawa-shunteiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYoung Lady by the Shorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117292/young-lady-the-shoreFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoung Woman Washing Clothes in the Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117310/young-woman-washing-clothes-the-riverFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAlong the Seashore at Futami by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612778/along-the-seashore-futami-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWomen and Children on the Banks of a Stream by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139362/women-and-children-the-banks-stream-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThree Water Carriers at the Shore by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612809/three-water-carriers-the-shore-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseRapids at Naruto by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611605/rapids-naruto-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseUnidentified Actor in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612802/unidentified-actor-female-role-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440885/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Awabi Fishers by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328709/the-awabi-fishers-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWomen and a Man in the Country; Some pageant(?) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328707/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor, Matsumoto Koshiro I 1674–1730 Reading a Letter by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612806/the-actor-matsumoto-koshiro-1674-1730-reading-letter-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license