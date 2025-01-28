Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagetea housetea japanjapanese teapaperpersonarthousejapanese artGroup of Young Women on the Veranda of a Tea House by Katsukawa ShunchōView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 846 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2745 x 3895 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965018/japanese-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Picnic Party at Hagidera by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612305/picnic-party-hagidera-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095015/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGathering Young Flowers by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612289/gathering-young-flowers-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956737/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman on Veranda, Spinning; another Pounding Cloth on Rock in Foreground by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612932/image-asian-art-1929-1600-1800Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYoung Woman Washing Clothes in the Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117310/young-woman-washing-clothes-the-riverFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Otani Hiroji I 1699–1747 in the Role of a Fish–vendorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329550/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482637/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYoung Woman Carrying Box in Her Handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117276/young-woman-carrying-box-her-handsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900118/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo Girls on a Veranda beside a Stream with the Moon by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612858/two-girls-veranda-beside-stream-with-the-moon-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseTea making poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10119549/tea-making-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree Water Carriers at the Shore by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612809/three-water-carriers-the-shore-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseTeahouse cafe ad poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157423/teahouse-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor, Matsumoto Koshiro I 1674–1730 Reading a Letter by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612806/the-actor-matsumoto-koshiro-1674-1730-reading-letter-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseCeremonial grade matcha poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965008/ceremonial-grade-matcha-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThree Beautieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185927/three-beautiesFree Image from public domain licenseCeremonial grade matcha poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956885/ceremonial-grade-matcha-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDanjurō V as Kakogawa Honzō with a Komuso Hat and a Flageolet by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612942/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8033650/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCourtesan and New Year Decoration by Katsukawa Shunteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582367/courtesan-and-new-year-decoration-katsukawa-shunteiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095013/japanese-teahouse-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseUnidentified Actor in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612802/unidentified-actor-female-role-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseAfternoon tea deal poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10094937/afternoon-tea-deal-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman Dancer in Daimyo's Palace by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612782/woman-dancer-daimyos-palace-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095014/japanese-teahouse-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseYoung Lady by the Shorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117292/young-lady-the-shoreFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221207/japanese-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree Women Enjoying Literary Pursuitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185970/three-women-enjoying-literary-pursuitsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064788/japanese-garden-facebook-post-templateView licenseThree Women at the Base of a Pine Tree by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612296/three-women-the-base-pine-tree-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900117/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFour Actors in Unidentified Roles by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612826/four-actors-unidentified-roles-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900119/japanese-teahouse-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actors Ichikawa Danjuro I (right) 1660–1704 and Nakamura Denkuro II (left) 1719–1777 in Unidentified Roles by Katsukawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612845/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAfternoon tea deal Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800053/afternoon-tea-deal-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseYoung Woman Climbing Stone Stairs to a Shinto Temple by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612959/young-woman-climbing-stone-stairs-shinto-temple-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license