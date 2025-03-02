Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain pine printpaperanimaltreepatternfishartjapanese artYoung Pine Tree and Jeweled Broom by Totoya HokkeiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 874 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3791 x 2761 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePainting of Peacocks, Pines, a Waterfall, and a Roll of Red Fabric by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582266/image-japanese-woodblock-1929-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseCourt Lady by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582253/court-lady-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702400/japanese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseConventionalized Design of Fans Floating on the River by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612571/conventionalized-design-fans-floating-the-river-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867738/japanese-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEboshi (a court hat) by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582387/eboshi-court-hat-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528489/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licensePattern of Plum Blossom by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612530/pattern-plum-blossom-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702389/japanese-garden-instagram-post-templateView licenseTea Things by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613196/tea-things-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919638/japanese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseCandles of Aizu by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612564/candles-aizu-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500654/music-playlist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHistory of Kamakura: Visitors to Hoshinoi Well by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612594/history-kamakura-visitors-hoshinoi-well-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909837/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseVase and Kitchen Knife by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612653/vase-and-kitchen-knife-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese animals illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701552/japanese-animals-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseTray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612654/tray-with-noshi-paper-noshi-indicates-present-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867727/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLobster on a Piece of Charcoal. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640193/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919653/japanese-new-year-instagram-story-templateView licenseCourtesan by a Lantern, “Fire,” from the series Five Elements for the Bunsai Poetry Group, a Guide to the Yoshiwara Pleasure…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612513/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612555/tray-with-noshi-paper-noshi-indicates-present-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEbisu and Daikoku; Two of the Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582260/ebisu-and-daikoku-two-the-seven-gods-good-fortune-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919642/japanese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView licenseWoman in the Rain at Midnight Driving a Nail into a Tree to Invoke Evil on Her Unfaithful Lover by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612439/image-rain-japanese-woodblock-prints-1929-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500760/happy-holidays-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBox of Face Powder and Hair Ties; Specialities of Shimomura in Ryogaecho by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612705/image-totoya-hokkei-1929-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Pine Trees on a Stand and a Ceremonial Crown with Long Hangings by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612766/image-japanese-18th-19th-century-1929Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517210/japanese-culture-festival-poster-templateView licenseHelmet and Plum Blossomshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185101/helmet-and-plum-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Two veil goldfish. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925777/png-animal-antique-aquariumView licenseTwo Birdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087066/two-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseKoi fish animal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080857/koi-fish-animal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseCandle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612585/candle-stand-and-fan-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license