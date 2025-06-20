rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Where is Tokubei? by Momokawa Shiko II
Save
Edit Image
japanese woodblock printspaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainenvelope
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Disconsolate Lovers by Mizuno Toshikata
Disconsolate Lovers by Mizuno Toshikata
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612290/disconsolate-lovers-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Lovers O-Hatsu and Tokubei by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Lovers O-Hatsu and Tokubei by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612801/the-lovers-o-hatsu-and-tokubei-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Distant View of Miho Beach from Ejiri by Utagawa Hiroshige
Distant View of Miho Beach from Ejiri by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183750/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo Fighting with the Aid of a Large Hatchet
The Actor Ichimura Kamezo Fighting with the Aid of a Large Hatchet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612795/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
“High-Ranking Courtesan” (Oiran), from the series Five Shades of Ink in the Northern Quarter (Hokkoku goshiki-zumi), by…
“High-Ranking Courtesan” (Oiran), from the series Five Shades of Ink in the Northern Quarter (Hokkoku goshiki-zumi), by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185951/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sakaichō Fukiyachō Kaomise Yoshibai no Zu
Sakaichō Fukiyachō Kaomise Yoshibai no Zu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612388/sakaicho-fukiyacho-kaomise-yoshibaiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Domestic Scene
Domestic Scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612400/domestic-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
The Dance of the Beach Maidens from the series Brocade of the East by Torii Kiyonaga
The Dance of the Beach Maidens from the series Brocade of the East by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612912/image-japan-beach-1922-1600-1800Free Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Scene from a Play by Katsukawa Shunjō
Scene from a Play by Katsukawa Shunjō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612559/scene-from-play-katsukawa-shunjoFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchō
The Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612788/the-actor-otani-hiroji-iii-armed-with-sword-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ishibe, Megawa Sato
Ishibe, Megawa Sato
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330028/ishibe-megawa-satoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scene from a Drama
Scene from a Drama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612326/scene-from-dramaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chinese Sage Evoking a Dragon by Yashima Gakutei
Chinese Sage Evoking a Dragon by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612648/chinese-sage-evoking-dragon-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
A Sage Fallen Asleep Over His Books by Yashima Gakutei
A Sage Fallen Asleep Over His Books by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612656/sage-fallen-asleep-over-his-books-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Ichimura Kamezo in the role of Ise no Saburo
Ichimura Kamezo in the role of Ise no Saburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330221/ichimura-kamezo-the-role-ise-saburoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden poster template
Japanese garden poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView license
Print
Print
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241672/printFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
Kakegawa; Akiba-san Embo by Utagawa Hiroshige
Kakegawa; Akiba-san Embo by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612330/kakegawa-akiba-san-embo-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable design
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787427/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Miya by Utagawa Hiroshige
Miya by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611480/miya-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram story template
Kimono Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView license
Totsuka by Utagawa Hiroshige
Totsuka by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241132/totsukaFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Inspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998880/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Lovers Oshichi and Kichisaburo by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
The Lovers Oshichi and Kichisaburo by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103098/the-lovers-oshichi-and-kichisaburo-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license