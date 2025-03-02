Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesamurai ukiyo-e woodblock printingpaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainwomenThe Onnagata Actor Hanagiri Toyomatsu (Shisei) III as Ohaya by Ryūkōsai JokeiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 587 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1906 x 3895 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTwo women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180769/image-heart-animal-artView licenseThe Lovers Miura-ya Komurasaki and Shirai Gonpachi. by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099758/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor, 3rd Sawamura Sojuro Holding an Open Fanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127860/the-actor-3rd-sawamura-sojuro-holding-open-fanFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V as a Warrior Near the Seashorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117172/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-warrior-near-the-seashoreFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Noshio II as the Courtesan Okaruhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100486/the-actor-nakamura-noshio-the-courtesan-okaruFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojō as a Courtesan of the Ōmiya Brothelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8120319/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-courtesan-the-omiya-brothelFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseKabuki Actor Onoe Kikugorō III as the Spirit of the Courtesan Yonakishiihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086686/kabuki-actor-onoe-kikugoro-iii-the-spirit-the-courtesan-yonakishiiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman Combing Her Hair editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Goyō Hashiguchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180786/image-person-art-japaneseView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as a Woman in Black Robe Holding a Straw Hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098160/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-iii-woman-black-robe-holding-straw-hatFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III in the Role of Shimada Jūzaburō, from the series "Image of Actors on Stage" by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185954/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseActor (Sanjo Kantaro?) in the Role of a Courtesanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087571/actor-sanjo-kantaro-the-role-courtesanFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Actor Bando Hikosaburo III in the Role of Kanshojo by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612694/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-iii-the-role-kanshojo-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseKabuki Actors Sawamura Sōjūrō III and Sanogawa Ichimatsu III in "A Courtesan’s Mirror for the Eastern Provinces" (Keisei…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185899/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Arashi Tokusaburō as the Female Gallant (Onnadate) Ohashihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613738/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Omezō I as the Young Daimyo Momonoi Wakasanosuke by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612844/image-samurai-young-portrait-human-problemFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Onoe Matsusuke as a Samurai with a Drawn Swordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612457/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Otani Hiroji III, Armed with a Sword by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612788/the-actor-otani-hiroji-iii-armed-with-sword-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723407/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samuraihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241224/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samuraiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseShinzaemon's wife Otoki (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izutsuyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157776/shinzaemons-wife-otoki-1852-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-izutsuyaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai Ready to Fight by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612923/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samurai-ready-fight-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7771367/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazō IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241134/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440659/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseKabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611767/image-art-1939-actorsFree Image from public domain license