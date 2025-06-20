rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
“The Jewel River of Plovers, a Famous Place in Mutsu Province,” from the series Six Jewel Rivers (Mu Tamagawa: Chidori no…
Save
Edit Image
paperbookpersonseaartjapanese artvintagepublic domain
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
“The Jewel River of Plovers, a Famous Place in Mutsu Province,” from the series Six Jewel Rivers (Mu Tamagawa: Chidori no…
“The Jewel River of Plovers, a Famous Place in Mutsu Province,” from the series Six Jewel Rivers (Mu Tamagawa: Chidori no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612145/image-famous-japanese-art-1050-1936Free Image from public domain license
Books Instagram post template, editable design
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
A Teenage Boy and Girl with a Viewer for an Optique Picture (Nozoki-karakuri); Kōbō Daishi’s Poem on the Jewel River of Kōya…
A Teenage Boy and Girl with a Viewer for an Optique Picture (Nozoki-karakuri); Kōbō Daishi’s Poem on the Jewel River of Kōya…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241126/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Jewel River at Chōfu (Chōfu no Tamagawa) by Suzuki Harunobu
The Jewel River at Chōfu (Chōfu no Tamagawa) by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612358/the-jewel-river-chofu-chofu-tamagawa-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
“Two Young Women on a Verandah Watching Plovers,” from the series Stylish Six Poetic Immortals (Fūryū rokkasen: Ki no…
“Two Young Women on a Verandah Watching Plovers,” from the series Stylish Six Poetic Immortals (Fūryū rokkasen: Ki no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135010/image-paper-art-fryFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant poster template
Seafood restaurant poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752376/seafood-restaurant-poster-templateView license
Jewel River at Ide (Ide no Tamagawa) by Suzuki Harunobu
Jewel River at Ide (Ide no Tamagawa) by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612362/jewel-river-ide-ide-tamagawa-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa Omezō as Tomita Hyōtarō and Ōtani Oniji III as Ukiyo Tohei
Ichikawa Omezō as Tomita Hyōtarō and Ōtani Oniji III as Ukiyo Tohei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330035/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Hagi no Tamagawa by Suzuki Harunobu
Hagi no Tamagawa by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612174/hagi-tamagawa-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Fulling Cloth at the Jewel River (Kinuta no Tamagawa) by Suzuki Harunobu
Fulling Cloth at the Jewel River (Kinuta no Tamagawa) by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612355/fulling-cloth-the-jewel-river-kinuta-tamagawa-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Dreams begin on page one mobile wallpaper, editable design
Dreams begin on page one mobile wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611731/dreams-begin-page-one-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Naniwa Okita Admiring Herself in a Mirror by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Naniwa Okita Admiring Herself in a Mirror by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612612/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Learning Japanese book cover template
Learning Japanese book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView license
The Actor Tatsuoka Hisagiku in the Role of Kurenai
The Actor Tatsuoka Hisagiku in the Role of Kurenai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612175/image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain license
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Science education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView license
Segawa Kikunojō II as a Woman Standing by Torii Kiyohiro
Segawa Kikunojō II as a Woman Standing by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612178/segawa-kikunojo-woman-standing-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612212/the-actor-azuma-tozo-woman-carrying-two-bird-cages-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
Seafood restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616263/seafood-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman Seated Holding a Cat by Torii Kiyohiro
Woman Seated Holding a Cat by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612162/woman-seated-holding-cat-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Interior, Three Figures: Sake Party
Interior, Three Figures: Sake Party
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612190/interior-three-figures-sake-partyFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Man Moving Toward the Right on High Geta and Opening His Umbrella by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Young Man Moving Toward the Right on High Geta and Opening His Umbrella by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612318/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
Open book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actor Segawa Tomisaburo II as the Courtesan Toyama and Actor Ichikawa Kurizo as Higashiyama Yoshiwakamaru
Actor Segawa Tomisaburo II as the Courtesan Toyama and Actor Ichikawa Kurizo as Higashiyama Yoshiwakamaru
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330039/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Osagawa Tsuneyo II as the hairdresser O-Roku
Osagawa Tsuneyo II as the hairdresser O-Roku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328519/osagawa-tsuneyo-the-hairdresser-o-rokuFree Image from public domain license
Puffer fish head man editable design, community remix
Puffer fish head man editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183957/puffer-fish-head-man-editable-design-community-remixView license
Parody of Palace Servants Heating Sake over a Fire of Maple Leaves by Okumura Masanobu
Parody of Palace Servants Heating Sake over a Fire of Maple Leaves by Okumura Masanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612486/image-momiji-red-wine-sake-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crabs background, watercolor editable design
Vintage Japanese crabs background, watercolor editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7956706/vintage-japanese-crabs-background-watercolor-editable-designView license
Lovers Beside Flowering Autumn Grasses by Hishikawa Moronobu
Lovers Beside Flowering Autumn Grasses by Hishikawa Moronobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582352/lovers-beside-flowering-autumn-grasses-hishikawa-moronobuFree Image from public domain license
Reading books social media template, retro editable design
Reading books social media template, retro editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114297/reading-books-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView license
Sawamura Yodogorō II and Bandō Zenji as Kawatsura Hōgen and Onisadobō in the Play "Koinyōbō Somewake Tazuna"
Sawamura Yodogorō II and Bandō Zenji as Kawatsura Hōgen and Onisadobō in the Play "Koinyōbō Somewake Tazuna"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328478/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license