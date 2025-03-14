Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese artjapanese fingerjapan gamepaperpersonartvintagepublic domainTwo Girls Play the Finger Game of Kitsume Ken by Suzuki HarunobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 882 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3823 x 2809 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMental health support poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407691/mental-health-support-poster-templateView licenseTwo Young People by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612252/two-young-people-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese omakase poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690376/japanese-omakase-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYoung Women Playing Kitsune-ken (Fox Game) by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612269/young-women-playing-kitsune-ken-fox-game-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCourtesan and Shinzō by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612321/courtesan-and-shinzo-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese omakase Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690375/japanese-omakase-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSnowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241622/snowFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese omakase Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690374/japanese-omakase-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWild Geese Flying Down the Sumida River by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612168/wild-geese-flying-down-the-sumida-river-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseParody of the Episode of the Third Princess (Modoki Onna San no Miya) by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241632/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCooling Off at Nakazu by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611805/cooling-off-nakazu-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese omakase blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615565/japanese-omakase-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Young Man and Woman with a Shamisen; Monk Saigyō, from a series alluding to the Three Evening Poems (Sanseki waka) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612749/image-famous-japanese-art-medieval-woodcut-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung Man and Woman Caught in the Rain while Enjoying Cherry Blossoms (Sakura-gari) by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612921/image-merriment-intercourse-poem-cherry-blossomFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe First Day of Spring (Risshun), from the series Fashionable Poetic Immortals of the Four Seasons (Fūzoku shiki Kasen)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241056/image-clouds-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Young Warrior on Horseback Looking at Two Girlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612377/young-warrior-horseback-looking-two-girlsFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA Young Woman with a Tray of Sweetmeats by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611792/young-woman-with-tray-sweetmeats-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView licenseThree Women on a Veranda by Chōbunsai Eishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612203/three-women-veranda-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA Group of Three Women Accompanied by a Manservant by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611793/group-three-women-accompanied-manservant-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Beauty of the Floating World by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611794/the-beauty-the-floating-world-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Brine Maidens of Suma (Shiokumi, Suma) by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612630/the-brine-maidens-suma-shiokumi-suma-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Aragōrō as Yoshida no Matsuwaka-Maru by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612758/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551662/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseScene in Nakasu, a District of Edo by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611807/scene-nakasu-district-edo-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseBoats Returning to Gyotoku by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611619/boats-returning-gyotoku-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese Bush Warbler by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612319/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license