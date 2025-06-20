Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese artjapanese woodblockjapanese public domainpaperpersonartcollagevintageBoat of Good Fortune by Teisai HokubaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1082 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3539 x 3926 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGeisha Girl Hurrying with a Maid Servant Who is Carrying a Shamisen Box by Teisai Hokubahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612632/image-geisha-1929-artFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseScene from the Noh Dance Shojo" by Teisai Hokubahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612421/scene-from-the-noh-dance-shojo-teisai-hokubaFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseScene from the Noh Dance Kureha" by Teisai Hokubahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612462/scene-from-the-noh-dance-kureha-teisai-hokubaFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBowl of New Year Foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185048/bowl-new-year-foodFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDried Cuttle-Fish and Plum Blossoms by Teisai Hokubahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185863/image-japanese-wood-art-1615-1868-1771-1844Free Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree Young Ladies Visiting Togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8124808/three-young-ladies-visiting-togetherFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseRoses and Bamboo with Nightingalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491570/roses-and-bamboo-with-nightingaleFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMasks of Oni (Demon) and Uzume (Goddess of Good Fortune). Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639517/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSeven Gods of Good Fortune. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639471/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3: Mountain Dove and Peach Flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086869/spring-rain-collection-harusame-shu-vol-mountain-dove-and-peach-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEbisu and Daikoku; Two of the Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582260/ebisu-and-daikoku-two-the-seven-gods-good-fortune-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseLoneliness Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932234/loneliness-facebook-post-templateView licenseCourtesan by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582376/courtesan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseEboshi (a court hat) by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582387/eboshi-court-hat-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseCourt Lady by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582253/court-lady-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseDepression Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932235/depression-facebook-post-templateView licenseHistory of Kamakura: Building Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613192/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman Combing Her Hair editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Goyō Hashiguchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180786/image-person-art-japaneseView licenseSetting Moon on Waves by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612578/setting-moon-waves-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseHistory of Kamakura by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612650/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseConventionalized Design of Fans Floating on the River by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612571/conventionalized-design-fans-floating-the-river-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseYoung Pine Tree and Jeweled Broom by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612298/young-pine-tree-and-jeweled-broom-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326953/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612585/candle-stand-and-fan-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license