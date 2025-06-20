Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepioneeringpaperaestheticpatternartjapanese artvintagepublic domainOnoe Kikugorō in the role of Yaoya Oshichi and Nakamura Kiyosaburō as her lover the koshō (page) Kichisaburō by Okumura MasanobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 846 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2725 x 3863 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo Figures by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612837/two-figures-okumura-masanobuFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePicture Book: Camellia (Ehon Himetsubaki)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147409/picture-book-camellia-ehon-himetsubakiFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOsen Waiting on a Young Samuraihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183924/osen-waiting-young-samuraiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePicture Book: Mount Asaka (Ehon Asakayama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8150877/picture-book-mount-asaka-ehon-asakayamaFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseQuail and Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205290/quail-and-milletFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAn Oiran Standing, a Pipe in Her right Hand, and Turning to Look Behind over Her Shoulderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8198579/image-paper-hand-aestheticFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman Disrobinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186129/woman-disrobingFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japanese bird background, beige textured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546618/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-beige-textured-editable-designView licensePicture Book of Ogura Hillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8144970/picture-book-ogura-hillFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Bando Hikosaburo 2nd as an Oiran in a Gauze Kimono, Standing, Tying Her Obihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139499/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAn Actor With a Rack of Wigshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8161645/actor-with-rack-wigsFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licensePicture Book of Essays in Idlenesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8150642/picture-book-essays-idlenessFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film png mockup element, White Irises by Ogawa Kazumasa transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189486/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView licenseThe Gossipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328681/the-gossipsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670471/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Tama River at Ide, Yamashiro Province by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612173/the-tama-river-ide-yamashiro-province-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseLady Playing Shamisen, with Her Lover and Attendant Nearbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8203692/lady-playing-shamisen-with-her-lover-and-attendant-nearbyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670177/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseForgetting Filial Piety by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613021/forgetting-filial-piety-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStreet Scene in Yoshiwara by Hishikawa Moronobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612950/street-scene-yoshiwara-hishikawa-moronobuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670397/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOsen of the Kagiya Teahousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136044/osen-the-kagiya-teahouseFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseEight Views of Edo by Utagawa Toyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612733/eight-views-edo-utagawa-toyohiroFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Garden of Celebrated Japanese and Chinese Paintingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8144237/garden-celebrated-japanese-and-chinese-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseChinese Portrait Painterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8197461/chinese-portrait-painterFree Image from public domain license