Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainclothingdrawingSanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Otsuru by Torii KiyohiroView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 595 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1883 x 3797 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKabuki Actor Onoe Kikugorō I in The Belle of Asakusa Temple (Keisei Asakusa no Kane) by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612341/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseIchikawa Yaozo III in the Role of Sukeroku from the Play Yukari no Edo-sakura", also known as "Sukeroku" by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611671/image-dashing-young-man-1784-1936Free Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandō Minosuke (Mitsugorō III) in the Role of a Young Samurai by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185820/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license“Woman Holding Up a Parasol” from the series Ten Classes of Women’s Physiognomy (Fujo ninsō juppen: Higasa o sasu onna) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087004/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Iwai Hanshirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611644/the-actor-iwai-hanshiroFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Hand Lantern by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611799/the-hand-lantern-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandō Hikosaburō III in the Role of Sugawara no Michizane by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490773/bando-hikosaburo-iii-the-role-sugawara-michizane-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V in the Role of a Woman by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612136/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-the-role-woman-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScene from a Dramahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612326/scene-from-dramaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Yaozo III with a Lady by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611801/ichikawa-yaozo-iii-with-lady-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAtago Hill at Shiba by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612218/atago-hill-shiba-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrint by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611672/print-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseTwo Courtesans and a Geisha by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612147/two-courtesans-and-geisha-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKabuki Actors Sawamura Sōjūrō III and Sanogawa Ichimatsu III in "A Courtesan’s Mirror for the Eastern Provinces" (Keisei…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185899/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseAshinoyu Spring in Hakone by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612271/ashinoyu-spring-hakone-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScene of the Drama Oakinai Hiru-ga-Koshima" by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611810/scene-the-drama-oakinai-hiru-ga-koshima-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEnjoying the Evening Cool at Nakasu by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611654/enjoying-the-evening-cool-nakasu-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScene from the Drama Matsu wa tai fusuma no wakesato" by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612152/scene-from-the-drama-matsu-tai-fusuma-wakesato-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya, from the series “Six Jewel Rivers” (Mutamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099749/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Niwaka Performers, Chasenuri, Kurokiri, and Saimon (Tea-whisk Seller, Firewood Seller, Shrine Festival Perfomer), from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114871/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license