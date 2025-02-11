rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman Digging Bamboo Shoots in the Snow, or Parody of Meng Zong (Mōsō), from Twenty-Four Paragons of Filial Piety by Suzuki…
Save
Edit Image
vintage asian wintervintage winterpublic domain sproutjapanese snowjapanese winterbamboo vintagejapanese print springpaper
Spring flower fair Instagram post template, editable text
Spring flower fair Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745269/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Parody of Minamoto no Tametomo by Suzuki Harunobu
Parody of Minamoto no Tametomo by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613185/parody-minamoto-tametomo-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Visit to a Shrine at the Hour of the Ox (Ushi no toki mairi) by Suzuki Harunobu
Visit to a Shrine at the Hour of the Ox (Ushi no toki mairi) by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612221/visit-shrine-the-hour-the-ushi-toki-mairi-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662942/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesans, from the Series, Seiro Bijin Awase Carver End Shigoro" (sic.) by Suzuki Harunobu
The Courtesans, from the Series, Seiro Bijin Awase Carver End Shigoro" (sic.) by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612742/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Outer Robe (Uchikake) with Scenes of Filial Piety, Japan
Outer Robe (Uchikake) with Scenes of Filial Piety, Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087518/outer-robe-uchikake-with-scenes-filial-piety-japanFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Courtesans, from the series, "Seiro Bijin Awase Carver End Shigoro" (sic)
The Courtesans, from the series, "Seiro Bijin Awase Carver End Shigoro" (sic)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8137807/the-courtesans-from-the-series-seiro-bijin-awase-carver-end-shigoro-sicFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Modern Representation of the Poetess Kaga no Chiyo by Suzuki Harunobu
Modern Representation of the Poetess Kaga no Chiyo by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581731/modern-representation-the-poetess-kaga-chiyo-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Young Man and Women in the Moor of Musashino; Parody of the Akuta River episode of the Tale of Ise (Ise monogatari)
A Young Man and Women in the Moor of Musashino; Parody of the Akuta River episode of the Tale of Ise (Ise monogatari)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186110/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Poem by Fujiwara no Motozane (ca. 860) from the Series Thirty-Six Poets
Poem by Fujiwara no Motozane (ca. 860) from the Series Thirty-Six Poets
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136530/poem-fujiwara-motozane-ca-860-from-the-series-thirty-six-poetsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bar poster template
Japanese bar poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703826/japanese-bar-poster-templateView license
Modern Versions of the twenty-four Paragons of Filial Piety: Guo Zhu by Isoda Koryūsai
Modern Versions of the twenty-four Paragons of Filial Piety: Guo Zhu by Isoda Koryūsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099881/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151350/image-person-art-manView license
A Young Woman Seated upon the Engawa of a House by Suzuki Harunobu
A Young Woman Seated upon the Engawa of a House by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613067/young-woman-seated-upon-the-engawa-house-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Woodblock printing Instagram post template
Woodblock printing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829209/woodblock-printing-instagram-post-templateView license
Unsigned. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Unsigned. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638669/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Filial Son at Kamakura, From the Book: Sasekishu by Yashima Gakutei
The Filial Son at Kamakura, From the Book: Sasekishu by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612641/the-filial-son-kamakura-from-the-book-sasekishu-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Bamboo poster template, editable text and design
Bamboo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665536/bamboo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Evening Chime of the Clock (Tokei no banshō), from the series “Eight Parlor Views” (Zashiki hakkei) by Suzuki Harunobu
Evening Chime of the Clock (Tokei no banshō), from the series “Eight Parlor Views” (Zashiki hakkei) by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612192/image-room-with-view-cover-japanese-clock-wall-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView license
Plucking a Branch from a Neighbor's Plum Tree
Plucking a Branch from a Neighbor's Plum Tree
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186080/plucking-branch-from-neighbors-plum-treeFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair Instagram post template
Spring flower fair Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702826/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView license
First Day of Autumn (Risshu) by Suzuki Harunobu
First Day of Autumn (Risshu) by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612692/first-day-autumn-risshu-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723486/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView license
Shimizu Temple by Suzuki Harunobu
Shimizu Temple by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328679/shimizu-templeFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair poster template, editable design
Spring flower fair poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670721/spring-flower-fair-poster-template-editable-designView license
Demon-crushing Bow
Demon-crushing Bow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099780/demon-crushing-bowFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bar Facebook story template
Japanese bar Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165965/japanese-bar-facebook-story-templateView license
The Seventh Month (Fumizuki)
The Seventh Month (Fumizuki)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7999654/the-seventh-month-fumizukiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bar Instagram post template
Japanese bar Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165910/japanese-bar-instagram-post-templateView license
The Actor Nakamura Kiyozo
The Actor Nakamura Kiyozo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136143/the-actor-nakamura-kiyozoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView license
Two Women in a Storm by Suzuki Harunobu
Two Women in a Storm by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612384/two-women-storm-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license