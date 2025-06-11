rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kabuki Actor Onoe Kikugorō I in The Belle of Asakusa Temple (Keisei Asakusa no Kane) by Torii Kiyohiro
Save
Edit Image
kabukipaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanesejapan
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849264/japanese-theater-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Otsuru by Torii Kiyohiro
Sanogawa Ichimatsu in the Role of Otsuru by Torii Kiyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612325/sanogawa-ichimatsu-the-role-otsuru-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232799/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Onoe Kikugorō as Tonase, from Kanadehon Chūshingura (Kanadehon Chūshingura, Shosei Onoe Kikugorō no Tonase) by Ippitsusai…
Onoe Kikugorō as Tonase, from Kanadehon Chūshingura (Kanadehon Chūshingura, Shosei Onoe Kikugorō no Tonase) by Ippitsusai…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612142/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7850292/japanese-theater-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Onoe Kikugorō in the role of Yaoya Oshichi and Nakamura Kiyosaburō as her lover the koshō (page) Kichisaburō by Okumura…
Onoe Kikugorō in the role of Yaoya Oshichi and Nakamura Kiyosaburō as her lover the koshō (page) Kichisaburō by Okumura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612322/image-pioneering-1750-1936Free Image from public domain license
Japanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826688/japanese-theater-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danzō IV by Katsukawa Shunshō
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Danzō IV by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612275/kabuki-actor-ichikawa-danzo-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese theater blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7847663/japanese-theater-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Kabuki Actors Osagawa Tsuneyo II and Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshō
Kabuki Actors Osagawa Tsuneyo II and Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611665/kabuki-actors-osagawa-tsuneyo-and-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke in the Role of Lady Iwafuji by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke in the Role of Lady Iwafuji by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611627/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Kabuki Actors Sawamura Sōjūrō III and Sanogawa Ichimatsu III in "A Courtesan’s Mirror for the Eastern Provinces" (Keisei…
Kabuki Actors Sawamura Sōjūrō III and Sanogawa Ichimatsu III in "A Courtesan’s Mirror for the Eastern Provinces" (Keisei…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185899/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ono no Komachi Praying for Rain by Chōbunsai Eishi
Ono no Komachi Praying for Rain by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612501/ono-komachi-praying-for-rain-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Onoe Kikugoro (Right) as Soga no Goro; Ichimura Kamezo as Soga no Juro by Ishikawa Toyonobu
Onoe Kikugoro (Right) as Soga no Goro; Ichimura Kamezo as Soga no Juro by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612189/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Kanjo: A Court Lady by Torii Kiyonaga
Kanjo: A Court Lady by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612615/kanjo-court-lady-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Scene from a Drama
Scene from a Drama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612326/scene-from-dramaFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Kabuki Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III and Courtesans
The Kabuki Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III and Courtesans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115756/the-kabuki-actor-sawamura-sojuro-iii-and-courtesansFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Print by Torii Kiyonaga
Print by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611672/print-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Atago Hill at Shiba by Torii Kiyonaga
Atago Hill at Shiba by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612218/atago-hill-shiba-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670471/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Courtesans and a Geisha by Torii Kiyonaga
Two Courtesans and a Geisha by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612147/two-courtesans-and-geisha-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670177/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa Yaozo III with a Lady by Torii Kiyonaga
Ichikawa Yaozo III with a Lady by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611801/ichikawa-yaozo-iii-with-lady-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable design
Hokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7935094/hokusais-birds-fan-japanese-flower-illustration-editable-designView license
Enjoying the Evening Cool at Nakasu by Torii Kiyonaga
Enjoying the Evening Cool at Nakasu by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611654/enjoying-the-evening-cool-nakasu-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670397/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ashinoyu Spring in Hakone by Torii Kiyonaga
Ashinoyu Spring in Hakone by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612271/ashinoyu-spring-hakone-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template
Authentic Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166666/authentic-japan-poster-templateView license
Scene of the Drama Oakinai Hiru-ga-Koshima" by Torii Kiyonaga
Scene of the Drama Oakinai Hiru-ga-Koshima" by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611810/scene-the-drama-oakinai-hiru-ga-koshima-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya, from the series “Six Jewel Rivers” (Mutamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
The Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya, from the series “Six Jewel Rivers” (Mutamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099749/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license