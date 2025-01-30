Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagelovepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainlettersThe Oiran Chōzan of Chōjiya, from the series Love Letters by Ippitsusai BunchōView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 590 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1908 x 3880 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFashion poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798031/fashion-poster-template-editable-designView licenseIchikawa Komazo I by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612217/ichikawa-komazo-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730141/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Actor Yamashita Kyonosuke in the Role of Tamarimaru by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612255/the-actor-yamashita-kyonosuke-the-role-tamarimaru-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseLGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566285/lgbt-man-editable-activist-holding-pride-flag-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Yaozō II by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612382/ichikawa-yaozo-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseActor Matsumoto Koshiro II as Uiro-uri (Peddler of Sweet Cakes Called Uiro) by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612204/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArashi Otohachi I by Ippitsusai Bunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611659/arashi-otohachi-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain licenseLove letter deliveryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13055121/love-letter-deliveryView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Kiyozohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136143/the-actor-nakamura-kiyozoFree Image from public domain licenseLove parcel deliveryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13056386/love-parcel-deliveryView licenseSegawa Kikunojo IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241476/segawa-kikunojoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamps mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221800/vintage-postage-stamps-mockup-editable-designView licenseThe Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya, from the series “Six Jewel Rivers” (Mutamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099749/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEphemera love letter element png, editable notepaper collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239816/ephemera-love-letter-element-png-editable-notepaper-collage-remix-designView licenseOnoe Kikugorō as Tonase, from Kanadehon Chūshingura (Kanadehon Chūshingura, Shosei Onoe Kikugorō no Tonase) by Ippitsusai…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612142/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630890/love-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseIchimura Uzaemon IX in the Role of Kiyohime in Musume Dōjōji (the Girl of Dōjōji)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133432/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWedding checklist Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348285/wedding-checklist-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license“Woman Holding Up a Parasol” from the series Ten Classes of Women’s Physiognomy (Fujo ninsō juppen: Higasa o sasu onna) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087004/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMental health poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14495131/mental-health-poster-templateView licensePrint by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612323/print-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseModern Representation of the Poetess Kaga no Chiyo by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581731/modern-representation-the-poetess-kaga-chiyo-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate love Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633297/celebrate-love-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseArashi Otohachi I as a Famous Comedian by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612202/arashi-otohachi-famous-comedian-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseLove letter, editable ephemera collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239842/love-letter-editable-ephemera-collage-remix-designView licenseVesper Bell of the Temple of Great Buddha by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612233/vesper-bell-the-temple-great-buddha-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman using smartphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9396960/woman-using-smartphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612133/ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women sitting png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207058/japanese-women-sitting-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseYoung Boys Performing a Puppet Show by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612918/young-boys-performing-puppet-show-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseLove letter poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494793/love-letter-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePrint by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611672/print-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage romantic stationery collection, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496445/vintage-romantic-stationery-collection-editable-element-setView licenseAtago Hill at Shiba by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612218/atago-hill-shiba-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo Courtesans and a Geisha by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612147/two-courtesans-and-geisha-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license