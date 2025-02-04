Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagecherry blossomchikanobuasian modern artdramatic printvintage septembertokyojapan cherry blossom parktriptych of woodblock prints nishiki eA Contest of Elegant Ladies among the Cherry Blossoms (Kaika kifujin kisoi) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) ChikanobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 632 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2105 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716473/oriental-peacock-background-vintage-japanese-illustration-editable-designView licenseBlossoming Cherry Trees in Ueno Park (Ueno kōen kaika zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185869/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716508/hokusais-japanese-crane-background-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseCourt Ladies Sewing Western Clothing (Jokan yōfuku saihō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612363/image-sewing-japan-school-uniform-machineFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseLeaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612208/image-sake-ukiyo-long-red-wineFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseA Dance Party: Enjoying Cherry Blossom Viewing at Ueno (Tōbukai Ueno ōka yūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612381/image-hashimoto-violinist-dancing-womanFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseIllustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinsei shoshō tenpai…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612210/image-chikanobu-meiji-japanese-wood-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese kintsugi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7838010/japanese-kintsugi-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseVisit of the Empress to the Third National Industrial Promotional Exhibition at Ueno Park (Ueno dai sankai naikoku kangyō…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185871/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmperor among Court Ladies by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612248/emperor-among-court-ladies-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Mirror of Japan’s Nobility: The Emperor Meiji, His Wife, and Prince Haru (Fūsō kōki kagami)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938742/image-paper-crown-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHokuasai's Goten-Yama Hill, Shinagawa on the Tokaido, editable Mount Fuji. Original from Library of Congress. Remasted by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999908/png-art-artwork-asiaView licenseChildren Playing in the Snow under Plum Trees in Bloom (Secchū baisō gunji yūgi zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612165/image-chikanobu-japanese-woodblock-prints-public-domain-hashimotoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese aesthetic animals, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733655/japanese-aesthetic-animals-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseView of the Horse Track at Shinobazu in Ueno Park (Ueno shinobazu keiba zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7951836/view-the-horse-track-shinobazu-ueno-park-ueno-shinobazu-keiba-zuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseConcert of European Music (Ōshū kangengaku gassō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612414/image-chikanobu-japanese-prints-modern-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707936/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA Garden Refreshed by the Passing Rain (Ukasentei no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612180/image-asian-art-chikanobu-1959Free Image from public domain licenseSakura season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516835/sakura-season-instagram-post-templateView license“Ceremonial Attire” from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi: Tairei fuku)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7960973/image-paper-person-swordFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseIllustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinbu shoshō tenpai o…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7962516/image-paper-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy fiction cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView licenseNobility in the Evening Cool (Koki nōryō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612234/nobility-the-evening-cool-koki-noryo-zu-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseWestern Clothing from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi-Yōfuku)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185868/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseIllustration of The Imperial Assembly of the House of Peers (Teikoku gikai kizokuin no zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185870/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243860/editable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePeaceful Pleasures of the Highest Nobility (Kyōraku taihei kiken zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938321/peaceful-pleasures-the-highest-nobility-kyoraku-taihei-kiken-zuFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243896/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Third Princess and Kashiwagi, from Chapter 34, “New Herbs I (Wakana I)” (Nihon shinnō onna sannomiya) by Yoshu Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086693/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseIllustration of the Ceremony Issuing the Constitution (Kenpō happu shiki no zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905091/illustration-the-ceremony-issuing-the-constitution-kenpo-happu-shiki-zuFree Image from public domain license