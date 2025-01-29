rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Court Ladies Sewing Western Clothing (Jokan yōfuku saihō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Save
Edit Image
sewingvintage sewingjapan school uniformsewing machine postersewing machinechikanobumodern chairs postersjapanese woodcut public domain
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460629/japan-poster-templateView license
A Contest of Elegant Ladies among the Cherry Blossoms (Kaika kifujin kisoi) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
A Contest of Elegant Ladies among the Cherry Blossoms (Kaika kifujin kisoi) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612357/image-cherry-blossom-chikanobu-asian-modern-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan Instagram story template
Japan Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770443/japan-instagram-story-templateView license
Concert of European Music (Ōshū kangengaku gassō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Concert of European Music (Ōshū kangengaku gassō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612414/image-chikanobu-japanese-prints-modern-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan Instagram post template
Japan Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770444/japan-instagram-post-templateView license
A Garden Refreshed by the Passing Rain (Ukasentei no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
A Garden Refreshed by the Passing Rain (Ukasentei no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612180/image-asian-art-chikanobu-1959Free Image from public domain license
Japan blog banner template
Japan blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770442/japan-blog-banner-templateView license
A Mirror of Japan’s Nobility: The Emperor Meiji, His Wife, and Prince Haru (Fūsō kōki kagami)
A Mirror of Japan’s Nobility: The Emperor Meiji, His Wife, and Prince Haru (Fūsō kōki kagami)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938742/image-paper-crown-bookFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template
Authentic Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166666/authentic-japan-poster-templateView license
A Dance Party: Enjoying Cherry Blossom Viewing at Ueno (Tōbukai Ueno ōka yūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
A Dance Party: Enjoying Cherry Blossom Viewing at Ueno (Tōbukai Ueno ōka yūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612381/image-hashimoto-violinist-dancing-womanFree Image from public domain license
First day at school poster template, editable design
First day at school poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723856/first-day-school-poster-template-editable-designView license
Blossoming Cherry Trees in Ueno Park (Ueno kōen kaika zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Blossoming Cherry Trees in Ueno Park (Ueno kōen kaika zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185869/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650501/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-textView license
Nobility in the Evening Cool (Koki nōryō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Nobility in the Evening Cool (Koki nōryō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612234/nobility-the-evening-cool-koki-noryo-zu-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Emperor among Court Ladies by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Emperor among Court Ladies by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612248/emperor-among-court-ladies-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license
Discover Japan poster template
Discover Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696827/discover-japan-poster-templateView license
Children Playing in the Snow under Plum Trees in Bloom (Secchū baisō gunji yūgi zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Children Playing in the Snow under Plum Trees in Bloom (Secchū baisō gunji yūgi zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612165/image-chikanobu-japanese-woodblock-prints-public-domain-hashimotoFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Illustration of the Ceremony Issuing the Constitution (Kenpō happu shiki no zu)
Illustration of the Ceremony Issuing the Constitution (Kenpō happu shiki no zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905091/illustration-the-ceremony-issuing-the-constitution-kenpo-happu-shiki-zuFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template, editable text and design
Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713098/japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mirror of Portraits of All Sovereigns in the World (Sejō kakkoku shaga teiō kagami)
Mirror of Portraits of All Sovereigns in the World (Sejō kakkoku shaga teiō kagami)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185861/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696821/japan-poster-templateView license
Visit of the Empress to the Third National Industrial Promotional Exhibition at Ueno Park (Ueno dai sankai naikoku kangyō…
Visit of the Empress to the Third National Industrial Promotional Exhibition at Ueno Park (Ueno dai sankai naikoku kangyō…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185871/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Back to school sale poster template, editable text and design
Back to school sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717680/back-school-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
“Ceremonial Attire” from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi: Tairei fuku)
“Ceremonial Attire” from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi: Tairei fuku)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7960973/image-paper-person-swordFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Leaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei…
Leaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612208/image-sake-ukiyo-long-red-wineFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Illustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinsei shoshō tenpai…
Illustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinsei shoshō tenpai…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612210/image-chikanobu-meiji-japanese-wood-artFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly poster template
Butterfly poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView license
Illustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinbu shoshō tenpai o…
Illustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinbu shoshō tenpai o…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7962516/image-paper-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Japan exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681251/japan-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
View of the Horse Track at Shinobazu in Ueno Park (Ueno shinobazu keiba zu)
View of the Horse Track at Shinobazu in Ueno Park (Ueno shinobazu keiba zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7951836/view-the-horse-track-shinobazu-ueno-park-ueno-shinobazu-keiba-zuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Illustration of the Imperial Excursion to see the Charini's Circus (Charine daikyokuba goyūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto)…
Illustration of the Imperial Excursion to see the Charini's Circus (Charine daikyokuba goyūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612378/image-circus-public-domain-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Western Clothing from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi-Yōfuku)
Western Clothing from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi-Yōfuku)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185868/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107318/eco-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Ladies Sewing (Kijo saihō no zu)
Ladies Sewing (Kijo saihō no zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938689/ladies-sewing-kijo-saiho-zuFree Image from public domain license