Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagesewingvintage sewingjapan school uniformsewing machine postersewing machinechikanobumodern chairs postersjapanese woodcut public domainCourt Ladies Sewing Western Clothing (Jokan yōfuku saihō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) ChikanobuView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 599 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3879 x 1935 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460629/japan-poster-templateView licenseA Contest of Elegant Ladies among the Cherry Blossoms (Kaika kifujin kisoi) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612357/image-cherry-blossom-chikanobu-asian-modern-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770443/japan-instagram-story-templateView licenseConcert of European Music (Ōshū kangengaku gassō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612414/image-chikanobu-japanese-prints-modern-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770444/japan-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Garden Refreshed by the Passing Rain (Ukasentei no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612180/image-asian-art-chikanobu-1959Free Image from public domain licenseJapan blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770442/japan-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Mirror of Japan’s Nobility: The Emperor Meiji, His Wife, and Prince Haru (Fūsō kōki kagami)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938742/image-paper-crown-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166666/authentic-japan-poster-templateView licenseA Dance Party: Enjoying Cherry Blossom Viewing at Ueno (Tōbukai Ueno ōka yūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612381/image-hashimoto-violinist-dancing-womanFree Image from public domain licenseFirst day at school poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723856/first-day-school-poster-template-editable-designView licenseBlossoming Cherry Trees in Ueno Park (Ueno kōen kaika zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185869/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650501/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-textView licenseNobility in the Evening Cool (Koki nōryō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612234/nobility-the-evening-cool-koki-noryo-zu-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEmperor among Court Ladies by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612248/emperor-among-court-ladies-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696827/discover-japan-poster-templateView licenseChildren Playing in the Snow under Plum Trees in Bloom (Secchū baisō gunji yūgi zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612165/image-chikanobu-japanese-woodblock-prints-public-domain-hashimotoFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIllustration of the Ceremony Issuing the Constitution (Kenpō happu shiki no zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905091/illustration-the-ceremony-issuing-the-constitution-kenpo-happu-shiki-zuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713098/japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMirror of Portraits of All Sovereigns in the World (Sejō kakkoku shaga teiō kagami)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185861/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696821/japan-poster-templateView licenseVisit of the Empress to the Third National Industrial Promotional Exhibition at Ueno Park (Ueno dai sankai naikoku kangyō…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185871/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717680/back-school-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license“Ceremonial Attire” from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi: Tairei fuku)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7960973/image-paper-person-swordFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612208/image-sake-ukiyo-long-red-wineFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIllustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinsei shoshō tenpai…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612210/image-chikanobu-meiji-japanese-wood-artFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView licenseIllustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinbu shoshō tenpai o…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7962516/image-paper-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681251/japan-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView of the Horse Track at Shinobazu in Ueno Park (Ueno shinobazu keiba zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7951836/view-the-horse-track-shinobazu-ueno-park-ueno-shinobazu-keiba-zuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseIllustration of the Imperial Excursion to see the Charini's Circus (Charine daikyokuba goyūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612378/image-circus-public-domain-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWestern Clothing from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi-Yōfuku)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185868/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGo Eco poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107318/eco-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLadies Sewing (Kijo saihō no zu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938689/ladies-sewing-kijo-saiho-zuFree Image from public domain license