Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domainportraitdrawingjapaneseAn Actor Portrait (Wears a Danjuro Mon) by Torii Kiyonobu IView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 580 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1873 x 3873 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFour Women Passing a Group of Trees by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612270/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree Women Dining Before a Group of Trees by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186069/three-women-dining-before-group-treesFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ikushima Daikichi as an Oiran on Parade in the Streets of the Yoshiwarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330261/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Sanagawa Ichimatsu 1st as a Wakashu (Fashionable Youth) in the Drama Momo–Chidori Shiraume" by Torii Kiyonobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612816/image-public-domain-art-1922-1stFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDekishima Hanya Seated on a Cherry Tree by Torii Kiyonobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328713/dekishima-hanya-seated-cherry-treeFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor, Ichikawa Danjuro I, 1660–1704 as a Woman in Unidentified Rolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8206169/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-1660-1704-woman-unidentified-roleFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKabuki Actors Nakamura Gentaro and Ikushima Shingorohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330271/image-paper-art-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIchikawa Danjuro IV in the Role of Okazaki Akushirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330222/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ikushima Daikichi as a Woman Standing under an Ume Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8198555/the-actor-ikushima-daikichi-woman-standing-under-ume-treeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Kakimura Kichisaburo as a Dancing Girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8198572/the-actor-kakimura-kichisaburo-dancing-girlFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670397/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKabuki Actor, attributed to Torii Kiyonobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186198/kabuki-actor-attributed-torii-kiyonobuFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as a Samuri.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330266/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samuriFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662697/vintage-tree-japanese-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Rikō I with an Attendant by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328563/the-actor-nakamura-riko-with-attendantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo I in the Role of Satsuma Kushi no Gengobyoyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241027/image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseIchikawa Danjuro II as Kanto Koroku and Yamamura Ichitaro as Oichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612254/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActor Sawamura Kodenji as a Woman at the Time of the Tanabata Festivalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185290/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseThe Actor Bando Hikosaburo II Holding a Bow and Arrows by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612258/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-holding-bow-and-arrows-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II, 1688–1758 by Nishimura Shigenobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612256/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-ii-1688andndash1758-nishimura-shigenobuFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Bandō Hikosaburō 1st (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8165159/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-1stFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Azuma Tōzō I as a Woman Carrying Two Bird Cages by Torii Kiyomitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612212/the-actor-azuma-tozo-woman-carrying-two-bird-cages-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license