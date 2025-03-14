Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanesejapanThe Actor Ichikawa Monosuke II in the Role of Daito-no-miya Disguised as a Komuso by Katsukawa ShunshōView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 579 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1874 x 3887 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V in the Role of a Woman by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612136/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-the-role-woman-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKabuki Actor Ichikawa Danzō IV by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612275/kabuki-actor-ichikawa-danzo-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611656/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V standing inside of a house and in front of an engawahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133708/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKabuki Actors Osagawa Tsuneyo II and Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611665/kabuki-actors-osagawa-tsuneyo-and-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseIchikawa Danjuro V in a Shibaraku Rolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127820/ichikawa-danjuro-shibaraku-roleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseIchikawa Danzo IV in the Role of a Samuraihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8121290/ichikawa-danzo-the-role-samuraiFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView licenseThe Second Yamashita Kinsaku (1733–1790) by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612375/the-second-yamashita-kinsaku-1733-1790-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612194/the-actor-nakamura-nakazo-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe First Nakamura Nakazo in the Role of Chinzei Hachiro in the Drama Kite Kaeru nishiki no wakayagi" by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611646/image-paper-hand-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseIchikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai of High Rank by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612267/ichikawa-danjuro-samurai-high-rank-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseBando Matataro as Umewomaru in the Drama "Sugewara denju tenarai Kagami"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185976/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDanjuro V, in chain-mail by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611784/danjuro-chain-mail-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseNakamura Rikō by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611797/nakamura-riko-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYamashita Kinsaku II by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612177/yamashita-kinsaku-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseNakamura Nakazo Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241214/nakamura-nakazoFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō V as Kūdo no Suketsune, and Nakamura Rikō as Oiso no Torahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8175910/ichikawa-danjuro-kudo-suketsune-and-nakamura-riko-oiso-toraFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551662/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Third Segawa Kikunojō as Ochiyo and Bando Mitsugorō as Hanbei by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611658/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIwai Hanshirō IV by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612160/iwai-hanshiro-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Second Ishikawa Monosuke in the Role of Karigane Bunshichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186044/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license