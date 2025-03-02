rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Commanders Receiving the Emperor's Drinking Cups
Save
Edit Image
japanese emperormeiji 19ukiyo-e 19paperpersonartjapanese artvintage
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151350/image-person-art-manView license
Illustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinsei shoshō tenpai…
Illustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinsei shoshō tenpai…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612210/image-chikanobu-meiji-japanese-wood-artFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Illustration of the Imperial Diet House of Commons with a Listing of all Members
Illustration of the Imperial Diet House of Commons with a Listing of all Members
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612231/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Illustration of a Steam Locomotive Running on the Takanawa Railroad in Tokyo (Tōkyō takanawa tetsudō jōkisha sōkō no zu) by…
Illustration of a Steam Locomotive Running on the Takanawa Railroad in Tokyo (Tōkyō takanawa tetsudō jōkisha sōkō no zu) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612369/image-triptychs-color-wheel-1959Free Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Leaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei…
Leaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612208/image-sake-ukiyo-long-red-wineFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Children Playing in the Snow under Plum Trees in Bloom (Secchū baisō gunji yūgi zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Children Playing in the Snow under Plum Trees in Bloom (Secchū baisō gunji yūgi zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612165/image-chikanobu-japanese-woodblock-prints-public-domain-hashimotoFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Peaceful Pleasures of the Highest Nobility (Kyōraku taihei kiken zu)
Peaceful Pleasures of the Highest Nobility (Kyōraku taihei kiken zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938321/peaceful-pleasures-the-highest-nobility-kyoraku-taihei-kiken-zuFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Illustration of the Imperial Excursion to see the Charini's Circus (Charine daikyokuba goyūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto)…
Illustration of the Imperial Excursion to see the Charini's Circus (Charine daikyokuba goyūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612378/image-circus-public-domain-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Imported Silk Reeling Machine at Tsukiji in Tokyo by Utagawa Yoshitora
Imported Silk Reeling Machine at Tsukiji in Tokyo by Utagawa Yoshitora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612198/imported-silk-reeling-machine-tsukiji-tokyo-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
A Garden Refreshed by the Passing Rain (Ukasentei no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
A Garden Refreshed by the Passing Rain (Ukasentei no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612180/image-asian-art-chikanobu-1959Free Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram story template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546564/learn-japanese-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Nobility in the Evening Cool (Koki nōryō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Nobility in the Evening Cool (Koki nōryō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612234/nobility-the-evening-cool-koki-noryo-zu-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese blog banner template, editable text
Learn Japanese blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546530/learn-japanese-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Print by Hasegawa Sadanobu
Print by Hasegawa Sadanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612232/print-hasegawa-sadanobuFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620112/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Concert of European Music (Ōshū kangengaku gassō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Concert of European Music (Ōshū kangengaku gassō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612414/image-chikanobu-japanese-prints-modern-artFree Image from public domain license
Frost from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from…
Frost from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151158/image-grass-leaf-aestheticView license
Illustration of Emperor's Military Review of a Parade Ground at Aoyama (Aoyama renpeijō kanpeishiki no zu)
Illustration of Emperor's Military Review of a Parade Ground at Aoyama (Aoyama renpeijō kanpeishiki no zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185865/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition ticket template, editable design
Ukiyoe art exhibition ticket template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710197/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView license
A Contest of Elegant Ladies among the Cherry Blossoms (Kaika kifujin kisoi) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
A Contest of Elegant Ladies among the Cherry Blossoms (Kaika kifujin kisoi) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612357/image-cherry-blossom-chikanobu-asian-modern-artFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening blog banner template, editable text
Grand opening blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373055/grand-opening-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Court Ladies Sewing Western Clothing (Jokan yōfuku saihō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Court Ladies Sewing Western Clothing (Jokan yōfuku saihō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612363/image-sewing-japan-school-uniform-machineFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram story template, editable text
Grand opening Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375224/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
A Dance Party: Enjoying Cherry Blossom Viewing at Ueno (Tōbukai Ueno ōka yūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
A Dance Party: Enjoying Cherry Blossom Viewing at Ueno (Tōbukai Ueno ōka yūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612381/image-hashimoto-violinist-dancing-womanFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
Japanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Civil and Military Officers
Civil and Military Officers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612244/civil-and-military-officersFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView license
Emperor among Court Ladies by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Emperor among Court Ladies by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612248/emperor-among-court-ladies-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
Go Eco poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107318/eco-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
View Inside an American Steamship by Utagawa Yoshikazu
View Inside an American Steamship by Utagawa Yoshikazu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612359/view-inside-american-steamship-utagawa-yoshikazuFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable design
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670480/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Reception by the Japanese of the Americans at Yokohama
Reception by the Japanese of the Americans at Yokohama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612235/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license