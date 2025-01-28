rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Dance Party: Enjoying Cherry Blossom Viewing at Ueno (Tōbukai Ueno ōka yūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Save
Edit Image
japan cherry blossom parkjapanese wood blockcherry blossomchikanobuhashimotovintage partyjapanese woodblock printsjapanese view painting
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
A Contest of Elegant Ladies among the Cherry Blossoms (Kaika kifujin kisoi) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
A Contest of Elegant Ladies among the Cherry Blossoms (Kaika kifujin kisoi) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612357/image-cherry-blossom-chikanobu-asian-modern-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Nobility in the Evening Cool (Koki nōryō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Nobility in the Evening Cool (Koki nōryō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612234/nobility-the-evening-cool-koki-noryo-zu-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Facebook story template
Japanese garden Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView license
Blossoming Cherry Trees in Ueno Park (Ueno kōen kaika zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Blossoming Cherry Trees in Ueno Park (Ueno kōen kaika zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185869/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView license
Court Ladies Sewing Western Clothing (Jokan yōfuku saihō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Court Ladies Sewing Western Clothing (Jokan yōfuku saihō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612363/image-sewing-japan-school-uniform-machineFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView license
A Garden Refreshed by the Passing Rain (Ukasentei no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
A Garden Refreshed by the Passing Rain (Ukasentei no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612180/image-asian-art-chikanobu-1959Free Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView license
Children Playing in the Snow under Plum Trees in Bloom (Secchū baisō gunji yūgi zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Children Playing in the Snow under Plum Trees in Bloom (Secchū baisō gunji yūgi zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612165/image-chikanobu-japanese-woodblock-prints-public-domain-hashimotoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
Western Clothing from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi-Yōfuku)
Western Clothing from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi-Yōfuku)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185868/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Leaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei…
Leaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612208/image-sake-ukiyo-long-red-wineFree Image from public domain license
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView license
The Third Princess and Kashiwagi, from Chapter 34, “New Herbs I (Wakana I)” (Nihon shinnō onna sannomiya) by Yoshu Chikanobu
The Third Princess and Kashiwagi, from Chapter 34, “New Herbs I (Wakana I)” (Nihon shinnō onna sannomiya) by Yoshu Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086693/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView license
Mirror of Portraits of All Sovereigns in the World (Sejō kakkoku shaga teiō kagami)
Mirror of Portraits of All Sovereigns in the World (Sejō kakkoku shaga teiō kagami)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185861/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hokuasai's Goten-Yama Hill, Shinagawa on the Tokaido, editable Mount Fuji. Original from Library of Congress. Remasted by…
Hokuasai's Goten-Yama Hill, Shinagawa on the Tokaido, editable Mount Fuji. Original from Library of Congress. Remasted by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999908/png-art-artwork-asiaView license
Emperor among Court Ladies by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Emperor among Court Ladies by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612248/emperor-among-court-ladies-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license
Woodblock printing Instagram post template
Woodblock printing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829209/woodblock-printing-instagram-post-templateView license
Concert of European Music (Ōshū kangengaku gassō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
Concert of European Music (Ōshū kangengaku gassō no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612414/image-chikanobu-japanese-prints-modern-artFree Image from public domain license
Hanami festival Instagram post template, editable text
Hanami festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743764/hanami-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Illustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinsei shoshō tenpai…
Illustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinsei shoshō tenpai…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612210/image-chikanobu-meiji-japanese-wood-artFree Image from public domain license
Lazy river Facebook story template
Lazy river Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569412/lazy-river-facebook-story-templateView license
Illustration of the Ceremony Issuing the Constitution (Kenpō happu shiki no zu)
Illustration of the Ceremony Issuing the Constitution (Kenpō happu shiki no zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905091/illustration-the-ceremony-issuing-the-constitution-kenpo-happu-shiki-zuFree Image from public domain license
Oriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable design
Oriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716473/oriental-peacock-background-vintage-japanese-illustration-editable-designView license
“Ceremonial Attire” from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi: Tairei fuku)
“Ceremonial Attire” from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi: Tairei fuku)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7960973/image-paper-person-swordFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden poster template
Japanese garden poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView license
A Mirror of Japan’s Nobility: The Emperor Meiji, His Wife, and Prince Haru (Fūsō kōki kagami)
A Mirror of Japan’s Nobility: The Emperor Meiji, His Wife, and Prince Haru (Fūsō kōki kagami)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938742/image-paper-crown-bookFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable design
Hokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716508/hokusais-japanese-crane-background-oriental-illustration-editable-designView license
Illustration of the Imperial Excursion to see the Charini's Circus (Charine daikyokuba goyūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto)…
Illustration of the Imperial Excursion to see the Charini's Circus (Charine daikyokuba goyūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612378/image-circus-public-domain-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
View of the Horse Track at Shinobazu in Ueno Park (Ueno shinobazu keiba zu)
View of the Horse Track at Shinobazu in Ueno Park (Ueno shinobazu keiba zu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7951836/view-the-horse-track-shinobazu-ueno-park-ueno-shinobazu-keiba-zuFree Image from public domain license
Mount Fuji poster template
Mount Fuji poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460489/mount-fuji-poster-templateView license
Illustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinbu shoshō tenpai o…
Illustration of the Commanders who Pacified Western Japan, Receiving the Emperor's Gift Cups (Saigoku chinbu shoshō tenpai o…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7962516/image-paper-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Visit of the Empress to the Third National Industrial Promotional Exhibition at Ueno Park (Ueno dai sankai naikoku kangyō…
Visit of the Empress to the Third National Industrial Promotional Exhibition at Ueno Park (Ueno dai sankai naikoku kangyō…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185871/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license