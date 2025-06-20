Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesakamotoart public domainpaperbookpersonartjapanese artvintageSakamoto Otasuku by Mizuno ToshikataView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 934 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3805 x 2960 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBooks Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Demon Gold (Konjiki yasha) by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612153/the-demon-gold-konjiki-yasha-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVice Admiral Ito Mocks, Points and Looks at the Enemy Bulletshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7952061/vice-admiral-ito-mocks-points-and-looks-the-enemy-bulletsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseVice Admiral Kabayama Advancing Bravely and Heartilyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7881736/vice-admiral-kabayama-advancing-bravely-and-heartilyFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOnoguchi Tokuji Stands Facing Kinsui Castle which Explodes at Lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7883910/onoguchi-tokuji-stands-facing-kinsui-castle-which-explodes-leftFree Image from public domain licenseLearning Japanese book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView licenseSino-Japanese War: Picture of Naval Officers Discussing Strategy to be Used in the War against Chinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7883895/image-paper-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseOrnament Ball from kuchie (frontispiece) of a novelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086793/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Mad Woman of Yawata (Yawata no kyōjo) from kuchie (frontispiece) of a novelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086644/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSurgical Ward' (Gekashitsu) from Bugei Kurabu (Literary Club) by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185843/image-handsome-couple-japanese-woodblock-prints-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePrint by Kajita Hankohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241720/printFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Japanese Men in Western Dresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612169/two-japanese-men-western-dressFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Torpedo Officer (Suirai shikan), frontispiece illustration from the literary magazine Bungei kurabu, vol. 1, no. 8https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612260/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseReading books social media template, retro editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114297/reading-books-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView licenseReception by the Japanese of the Americans at Yokohamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612235/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIllustration of a Steam Locomotive Running on the Takanawa Railroad in Tokyo (Tōkyō takanawa tetsudō jōkisha sōkō no zu) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612369/image-triptychs-color-wheel-1959Free Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCommanders Receiving the Emperor's Drinking Cupshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612374/commanders-receiving-the-emperors-drinking-cupsFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseIllustration of the Imperial Diet House of Commons with a Listing of all Membershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612231/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIllustration of the Imperial Excursion to see the Charini's Circus (Charine daikyokuba goyūran no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612378/image-circus-public-domain-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAn American on Horseback by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612161/american-horseback-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaders of the Pacification of the Kagoshima Rebels Celebrating with Cups of Wine from the Emperor (Kagoshima zokuto chinsei…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612208/image-sake-ukiyo-long-red-wineFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Garden Refreshed by the Passing Rain (Ukasentei no zu) by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612180/image-asian-art-chikanobu-1959Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseEmperor among Court Ladies by Yōshū (Hashimoto) Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612248/emperor-among-court-ladies-yoshu-hashimoto-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license