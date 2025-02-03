rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Christ Carrying the Cross by El Greco
Save
Edit Image
el grecochrist carrying crosschrist carrying his crosspublic domain el grecodomenikos theotokopoulosad 1400 1600arguablyart
We love Jesus Instagram post template
We love Jesus Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459840/love-jesus-instagram-post-templateView license
Saint Jerome as Scholar by El Greco
Saint Jerome as Scholar by El Greco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612418/saint-jerome-scholar-grecoFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus Instagram post template, editable text
We love Jesus Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939674/love-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of an Old Man
Portrait of an Old Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8252391/portrait-old-manFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus post template, editable social media design
We love Jesus post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10109440/love-jesus-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
El Greco's Christ Healing the Blind (ca. 1570)
El Greco's Christ Healing the Blind (ca. 1570)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2344261/grecos-christ-healing-the-blind-ca-1570Free Image from public domain license
We love Jesus Instagram post template, editable text
We love Jesus Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574906/love-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
El Greco's Christ Carrying the Cross (ca. 1577–87)
El Greco's Christ Carrying the Cross (ca. 1577–87)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2344256/grecos-christ-carrying-the-cross-ca-1577-87Free Image from public domain license
We love Jesus Instagram post template, editable design
We love Jesus Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12121653/love-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Adoration of the Shepherds (ca. 1612–14) by El Greco.
The Adoration of the Shepherds (ca. 1612–14) by El Greco.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805152/the-adoration-the-shepherds-ca-1612-14-grecoFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus Instagram post template, editable text
We love Jesus Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513450/love-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Annunciation by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)
Annunciation by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265170/image-face-hand-artFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus Instagram post template
We love Jesus Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050898/love-jesus-instagram-post-templateView license
View of Toledo
View of Toledo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086125/view-toledoFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus Instagram story template
We love Jesus Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428056/love-jesus-instagram-story-templateView license
Disrobing of Christ (Espolio) by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)
Disrobing of Christ (Espolio) by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265059/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus Instagram post template, editable text
We love Jesus Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103567/love-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saint Francis and Brother Leo Meditating on Death by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)
Saint Francis and Brother Leo Meditating on Death by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265528/image-face-hands-picassoFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus blog banner template, editable text
We love Jesus blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111635/love-jesus-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Crucifixion (1597-1600) by El Greco.
The Crucifixion (1597-1600) by El Greco.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805223/the-crucifixion-1597-1600-grecoFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus blog banner template, editable text
We love Jesus blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574909/love-jesus-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Religion: NT. Purification of the temple. Christ driving the money-changers from the temple with a whip.. Original from the…
Religion: NT. Purification of the temple. Christ driving the money-changers from the temple with a whip.. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651367/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus Instagram post template, editable text
We love Jesus Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11676688/love-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Apparition of the Virgin and Child to Saint Hyacinth by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)
Apparition of the Virgin and Child to Saint Hyacinth by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265109/image-cloud-face-handFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus poster template, editable text & design
We love Jesus poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111623/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Adoration of the Name of Jesus (1577-1580) by El Greco.
The Adoration of the Name of Jesus (1577-1580) by El Greco.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805273/the-adoration-the-name-jesus-1577-1580-grecoFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night blog banner template
Prayer night blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444352/prayer-night-blog-banner-templateView license
Saint John the Evangelist and an Angel by El Greco Domenico Theotokopoulos
Saint John the Evangelist and an Angel by El Greco Domenico Theotokopoulos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14247578/saint-john-the-evangelist-and-angel-greco-domenico-theotokopoulosFree Image from public domain license
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template
Trust in Jesus Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459838/trust-jesus-instagram-post-templateView license
Christ on the Cross by El Greco
Christ on the Cross by El Greco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9672488/christ-the-cross-grecoFree Image from public domain license
Ash Wednesday Instagram post template, editable text
Ash Wednesday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763364/ash-wednesday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
El Greco's Dormition of the Virgin before 1567
El Greco's Dormition of the Virgin before 1567
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805234/grecos-dormition-the-virgin-before-1567Free Image from public domain license
We love Jesus poster template, editable text and design
We love Jesus poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770107/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Español: La obra representa a Jesucristo cargando con la cruz y con la mirada puesta en el cielo by El Greco.
Español: La obra representa a Jesucristo cargando con la cruz y con la mirada puesta en el cielo by El Greco.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975701/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus Instagram post template, editable text
We love Jesus Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472943/love-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
El Greco's Saint John the Evangelist (1605)
El Greco's Saint John the Evangelist (1605)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805289/grecos-saint-john-the-evangelist-1605Free Image from public domain license
Equality quote Instagram post template
Equality quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762435/equality-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
El Greco's Saint Ildefonso (c. 1603-1614) famous painting.
El Greco's Saint Ildefonso (c. 1603-1614) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229878/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Equality quote Instagram post template
Equality quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632136/equality-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
El Greco's Saint Jerome (c. 1610-1614) famous painting.
El Greco's Saint Jerome (c. 1610-1614) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229890/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license