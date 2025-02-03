Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageel grecochrist carrying crosschrist carrying his crosspublic domain el grecodomenikos theotokopoulosad 1400 1600arguablyartChrist Carrying the Cross by El GrecoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 868 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2813 x 3890 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWe love Jesus Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459840/love-jesus-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint Jerome as Scholar by El Grecohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612418/saint-jerome-scholar-grecoFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939674/love-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of an Old Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8252391/portrait-old-manFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10109440/love-jesus-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseEl Greco's Christ Healing the Blind (ca. 1570)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2344261/grecos-christ-healing-the-blind-ca-1570Free Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574906/love-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEl Greco's Christ Carrying the Cross (ca. 1577–87)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2344256/grecos-christ-carrying-the-cross-ca-1577-87Free Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12121653/love-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Adoration of the Shepherds (ca. 1612–14) by El Greco.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805152/the-adoration-the-shepherds-ca-1612-14-grecoFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513450/love-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnnunciation by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265170/image-face-hand-artFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050898/love-jesus-instagram-post-templateView licenseView of Toledohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086125/view-toledoFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428056/love-jesus-instagram-story-templateView licenseDisrobing of Christ (Espolio) by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265059/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103567/love-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Francis and Brother Leo Meditating on Death by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265528/image-face-hands-picassoFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111635/love-jesus-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Crucifixion (1597-1600) by El Greco.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805223/the-crucifixion-1597-1600-grecoFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574909/love-jesus-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseReligion: NT. Purification of the temple. Christ driving the money-changers from the temple with a whip.. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651367/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11676688/love-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseApparition of the Virgin and Child to Saint Hyacinth by El Greco (Domenikos Theotokopoulos)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265109/image-cloud-face-handFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111623/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Adoration of the Name of Jesus (1577-1580) by El Greco.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805273/the-adoration-the-name-jesus-1577-1580-grecoFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444352/prayer-night-blog-banner-templateView licenseSaint John the Evangelist and an Angel by El Greco Domenico Theotokopouloshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14247578/saint-john-the-evangelist-and-angel-greco-domenico-theotokopoulosFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459838/trust-jesus-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist on the Cross by El Grecohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9672488/christ-the-cross-grecoFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763364/ash-wednesday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEl Greco's Dormition of the Virgin before 1567https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805234/grecos-dormition-the-virgin-before-1567Free Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770107/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEspañol: La obra representa a Jesucristo cargando con la cruz y con la mirada puesta en el cielo by El Greco.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975701/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472943/love-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEl Greco's Saint John the Evangelist (1605)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3805289/grecos-saint-john-the-evangelist-1605Free Image from public domain licenseEquality quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762435/equality-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseEl Greco's Saint Ildefonso (c. 1603-1614) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229878/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEquality quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632136/equality-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseEl Greco's Saint Jerome (c. 1610-1614) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229890/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license