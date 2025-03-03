Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese painting incenseincense burnerpaperbooksartjapanese artvintagepublic domainLady Beating a Hand-Drum (Tzusumi) By the Side of The Incense Burner by Kubo ShunmanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1099 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3527 x 3850 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarcook book poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597906/cook-book-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo Women and a Girl Looking at Paintings by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612392/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman Playing on the Shamisen by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612410/woman-playing-the-shamisen-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree Girls Singing and Dancing by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612552/three-girls-singing-and-dancing-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo Ladies; One is Playing the Biwa (Japanese Lute) and the Other, the Koto (Japanese Harp) by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612404/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseGirl and a Hagoita (Japanese Battledore and Shuttlecock) by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086682/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature drawing png vintage book mockup element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803227/nature-drawing-png-vintage-book-mockup-element-remixed-rawpixelView licensePines and Cherry Blossoms by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612401/pines-and-cherry-blossoms-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseRose, Iris, Primrose and Daisy by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612415/rose-iris-primrose-and-daisy-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWhite Rat and Bundles of Cloth by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612220/white-rat-and-bundles-cloth-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582256/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtier Playing a Flute to Accompany a Bugaku Dance by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612527/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGirl In the Form of a Divinity Beating a Drum by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612599/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Offering Incense to the Deity of the Stone” (Yōgōishi), from the series…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612659/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBooks Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVarious Seaweed by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612618/various-seaweed-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseHawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612608/hawker-love-letters-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseFrying pan png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436567/frying-pan-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseCherry Blossoms and Seal-box with Ink and Ruler by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612464/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseSeaweed Food and Kitchen Utensils by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612595/seaweed-food-and-kitchen-utensils-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseLearning Japanese book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView licensePlum Branches with Flowers and a Rolled Mat by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613025/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeach Blossoms, a Seal and a Seal-box by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612451/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen diary poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597989/kitchen-diary-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePlum Blossom by Kubo Shunman by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491912/plum-blossom-kubo-shunman-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseSpicy food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812626/spicy-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHistory of Kamakura: Building Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613192/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license