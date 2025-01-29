rawpixel
Two Ladies; One is Playing the Biwa (Japanese Lute) and the Other, the Koto (Japanese Harp) by Kubo Shunman
Life is a song mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Lady Beating a Hand-Drum (Tzusumi) By the Side of The Incense Burner by Kubo Shunman
Books Instagram post template, editable design
Woman Playing on the Shamisen by Kubo Shunman
Learning Japanese book cover template
Two Women and a Girl Looking at Paintings by Kubo Shunman
Vintage butterfly collage png sticker, paper crafts, editable design
Three Girls Singing and Dancing by Kubo Shunman
Aesthetic horse carousel, vintage collage, editable design
Girl and a Hagoita (Japanese Battledore and Shuttlecock) by Kubo Shunman
Vintage butterfly collage, paper crafts, editable design
Biwa (Japanese Lute) with Cover by Kubo Shunman
Vintage butterfly collage background, paper crafts, editable design
Two Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo Shunman
Parrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art, desktop wallpaper
Koto (Japanese Harp) and Sho (Reed Organ) by Kubo Shunman
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Young Nobleman Playing Koto (Harp) by Kubo Shunman
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Pines and Cherry Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Courtier Playing a Flute to Accompany a Bugaku Dance by Kubo Shunman
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Various Seaweed by Kubo Shunman
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
Hawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunman
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Cherry Blossoms and Seal-box with Ink and Ruler by Kubo Shunman
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Seaweed Food and Kitchen Utensils by Kubo Shunman
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Plum Branches with Flowers and a Rolled Mat by Kubo Shunman
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
Peach Blossoms, a Seal and a Seal-box by Kubo Shunman
Vintage ephemera paper collage, aesthetic paper crafts set, editable design
Daphne odora and Mojisuri-so by Kubo Shunman
Vintage ephemera paper collage, aesthetic paper crafts set, editable design
Cherry Blossoms and Yamabuki Flowers by Kubo Shunman
Japanese food poster template
Young Woman Playing the Flute by a Bridge by Kubo Shunman
