rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman Playing on the Shamisen by Kubo Shunman
Save
Edit Image
kubo shunmanjapanese woodblockshamisenpaperbookspersonartjapanese art
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Two Women and a Girl Looking at Paintings by Kubo Shunman
Two Women and a Girl Looking at Paintings by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612392/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Lady Beating a Hand-Drum (Tzusumi) By the Side of The Incense Burner by Kubo Shunman
Lady Beating a Hand-Drum (Tzusumi) By the Side of The Incense Burner by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612397/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Three Girls Singing and Dancing by Kubo Shunman
Three Girls Singing and Dancing by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612552/three-girls-singing-and-dancing-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Eastern music festival post template, editable social media design
Eastern music festival post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771648/eastern-music-festival-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Girl and a Hagoita (Japanese Battledore and Shuttlecock) by Kubo Shunman
Girl and a Hagoita (Japanese Battledore and Shuttlecock) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086682/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692568/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Two Ladies; One is Playing the Biwa (Japanese Lute) and the Other, the Koto (Japanese Harp) by Kubo Shunman
Two Ladies; One is Playing the Biwa (Japanese Lute) and the Other, the Koto (Japanese Harp) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612404/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692573/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bachi (Plectrum) Used in Playing Shamisen by Kubo Shunman
Bachi (Plectrum) Used in Playing Shamisen by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612581/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo post template, editable social media design
Japan culture expo post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11054962/japan-culture-expo-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Young Woman Playing the Flute by a Bridge by Kubo Shunman
Young Woman Playing the Flute by a Bridge by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612447/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Man and Woman in Ceremonial Dress Arranging the New Year Decoration of a Pine Tree by Kubo Shunman
Man and Woman in Ceremonial Dress Arranging the New Year Decoration of a Pine Tree by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612607/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Pines and Cherry Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
Pines and Cherry Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612401/pines-and-cherry-blossoms-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
Seafood restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616263/seafood-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunman
Woman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612930/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView license
Courtier Playing a Flute to Accompany a Bugaku Dance by Kubo Shunman
Courtier Playing a Flute to Accompany a Bugaku Dance by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612527/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
Courtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582256/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram story template
Kimono Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView license
Rose, Iris, Primrose and Daisy by Kubo Shunman
Rose, Iris, Primrose and Daisy by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612415/rose-iris-primrose-and-daisy-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
White Rat and Bundles of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
White Rat and Bundles of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612220/white-rat-and-bundles-cloth-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Young Woman on the Back of a Horse Attended by a Female Driver by Kubo Shunman
Young Woman on the Back of a Horse Attended by a Female Driver by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612240/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Peach Blossoms, a Seal and a Seal-box by Kubo Shunman
Peach Blossoms, a Seal and a Seal-box by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612451/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Plum Branches with Flowers and a Rolled Mat by Kubo Shunman
Plum Branches with Flowers and a Rolled Mat by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613025/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Various Seaweed by Kubo Shunman
Various Seaweed by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612618/various-seaweed-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cherry Blossoms and Seal-box with Ink and Ruler by Kubo Shunman
Cherry Blossoms and Seal-box with Ink and Ruler by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612464/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Hawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunman
Hawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612608/hawker-love-letters-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license