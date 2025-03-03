Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainclothingdrawingThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo 3rd in a Female Role by Katsukawa ShunkōView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 563 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1812 x 3863 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo 3rd in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunjōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612288/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-3rd-female-role-katsukawa-shunjoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseThe Third Segawa Kikunojo as a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330217/the-third-segawa-kikunojo-womanFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Third Segawa Kikunojo in the Role of Oboshi Rikiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328512/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThe Third Segawa Sojuro and the Third Segawa Kikunojo as Lovershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328696/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro 4th as a Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8126112/the-actor-matsumoto-koshiro-4th-manFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKabuki Actors Arashi Ryūzō II and Segawa Kikunojō III by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328521/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKabuki Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Woman’s Rolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117178/kabuki-actor-segawa-kikunojo-iii-womans-roleFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611767/image-art-1939-actorsFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Third Segawa Kikunojo as a Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329892/the-third-segawa-kikunojo-womanFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II in the Role of Soga no Goro by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613027/the-actor-ichikawa-yaozo-the-role-soga-goro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Rikō, as a Courtesan with a Sword by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612431/the-actor-nakamura-riko-courtesan-with-sword-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnidentified Actor in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612802/unidentified-actor-female-role-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sojuro 3rd as a Man Stnding in a Pleasure-boat by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612285/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612469/kabuki-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo Third as an Oiranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118942/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-third-oiranFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSegawa Kikunojō III in the Role of Ōiso no Tora by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611643/segawa-kikunojo-iii-the-role-oiso-tora-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Third Segawa Kikunojo in the Role of Maizuruhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241130/the-third-segawa-kikunojo-the-role-maizuruFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFan Print of the Actor Segawa Kikunojo III by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611906/fan-print-the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-iii-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Onoye Matsusuke I, as a Man Holding a Closed Fan in His Right Hand by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612408/image-paper-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Danjuro V by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612133/ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain license