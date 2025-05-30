rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Branch of Plum Blossoms and Bowl by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Save
Edit Image
japanese wood artpaperbooksartjapanese artvintagepublic domainbranch
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Cloth Bag with Cords and Plum Blossoms by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Cloth Bag with Cords and Plum Blossoms by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612445/cloth-bag-with-cords-and-plum-blossoms-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Right View of a Garden with Three Female Figures by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Right View of a Garden with Three Female Figures by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612420/right-view-garden-with-three-female-figures-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Books Instagram post template, editable design
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Decorated Fan for the New Year by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Decorated Fan for the New Year by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612422/decorated-fan-for-the-new-year-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Learning Japanese book cover template
Learning Japanese book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView license
Insect Catcher and Potted Herbs by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Insect Catcher and Potted Herbs by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612598/insect-catcher-and-potted-herbs-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Straw Hat for Tavel and Toys of Windmills by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Straw Hat for Tavel and Toys of Windmills by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612605/straw-hat-for-tavel-and-toys-windmills-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Toothpicks and Their Cover by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Toothpicks and Their Cover by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612601/toothpicks-and-their-cover-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670471/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Women and a Girl Feeding a Crane at the Verandah by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Two Women and a Girl Feeding a Crane at the Verandah by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612426/two-women-and-girl-feeding-crane-the-verandah-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670177/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Clock by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Clock by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612714/clock-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crown on a Table, Lacquer Tray with Young Pine and Fan by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Crown on a Table, Lacquer Tray with Young Pine and Fan by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612603/crown-table-lacquer-tray-with-young-pine-and-fan-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Let's travel poster template
Let's travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView license
Illustrated Books and an Incense Burner by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Illustrated Books and an Incense Burner by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612619/illustrated-books-and-incense-burner-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Facebook story template
Japanese garden Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView license
Wine-pot and Cup for the New Year Ceremony by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Wine-pot and Cup for the New Year Ceremony by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613214/wine-pot-and-cup-for-the-new-year-ceremony-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Pocketbook with Its Fittings by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Pocketbook with Its Fittings by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612425/pocketbook-with-its-fittings-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Brushes and Paper Ornaments by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Brushes and Paper Ornaments by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613194/brushes-and-paper-ornaments-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Small Cabinet and Sword Stand by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Small Cabinet and Sword Stand by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612553/small-cabinet-and-sword-stand-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Spinning Wheel and Spools by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Spinning Wheel and Spools by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612424/spinning-wheel-and-spools-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Umbrellas and Geta (Japanese Wooden Sandals) by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Umbrellas and Geta (Japanese Wooden Sandals) by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612547/umbrellas-and-geta-japanese-wooden-sandals-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tools for the Carpenter by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Tools for the Carpenter by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612702/tools-for-the-carpenter-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Japanese owl illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Japanese owl illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662694/hokusaiandrsquos-japanese-owl-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cushion, Short Coat and Fur of Tiger by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Cushion, Short Coat and Fur of Tiger by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612609/cushion-short-coat-and-fur-tiger-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Interactive exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
Interactive exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670938/interactive-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Hanging Tobacco Set by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Hanging Tobacco Set by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612611/hanging-tobacco-set-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Japan exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681251/japan-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Utensils for the Incense Ceremony, “Incense Master” (Kōgiki), from the series An Array of Artisans by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Utensils for the Incense Ceremony, “Incense Master” (Kōgiki), from the series An Array of Artisans by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612515/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain license