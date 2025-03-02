Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese woodblockwood blockspaperflowersanimalbooksbirdartDaphne odora and Mojisuri-so by Kubo ShunmanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1062 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3370 x 3808 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseVarious Seaweed by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612618/various-seaweed-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseHawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612608/hawker-love-letters-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady Beating a Hand-Drum (Tzusumi) By the Side of The Incense Burner by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612397/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlum Branches with Flowers and a Rolled Mat by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613025/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licensePeach Blossoms, a Seal and a Seal-box by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612451/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseCherry Blossoms and Yamabuki Flowers by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612436/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseYoung Woman Playing the Flute by a Bridge by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612447/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWoman Playing on the Shamisen by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612410/woman-playing-the-shamisen-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseMarriage application Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922157/marriage-application-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCakes and Food Made of Seaweed by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612596/cakes-and-food-made-seaweed-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseBird documentary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893998/bird-documentary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCourtesan in Ancient Costume Seated in a Boat by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612450/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBird retreat Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922107/bird-retreat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan and Woman in Ceremonial Dress Arranging the New Year Decoration of a Pine Tree by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612607/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral bistro Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670867/floral-bistro-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThree Girls Singing and Dancing by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612552/three-girls-singing-and-dancing-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseActor Scattering Peas; A Ceremony of Exorcism for the New Year by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612606/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSave the birds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924843/save-the-birds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree Cartouches: Footman, Courtesan and Rising Sun by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612434/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSave the birds Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893999/save-the-birds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCherry Blossoms and Seal-box with Ink and Ruler by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612464/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSeaweed Food and Kitchen Utensils by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612595/seaweed-food-and-kitchen-utensils-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseBird watching poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107319/bird-watching-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSwallows and Wisteria by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086974/swallows-and-wisteria-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView licenseWhite by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086954/white-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseBird watching Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744067/bird-watching-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVarious Moths and Butterflies by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087019/various-moths-and-butterflies-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseWabi sabi Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView licenseVarious Moths and Butterflies by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086959/various-moths-and-butterflies-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license