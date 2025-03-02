Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechinese lady paintingchinachinese art ladybookspatternpersonartvintageTartar Officer with Blonde Lady by Unidentified artistView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1199 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3622 x 3624 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChinese culture poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704272/chinese-culture-poster-template-and-designView licenseTartar Officer Carrying Blond Lady by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099783/tartar-officer-carrying-blond-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704270/china-travel-poster-template-and-designView licenseTartar Officer with Blond Lady Playing Musical Instruments by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099896/image-art-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain licenseFlower arrangement workshop editable poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157932/image-flowers-leaves-artView licenseTartar Officer Courting Blond Lady by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099928/tartar-officer-courting-blond-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691495/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseTartar Officer with Blond Lady by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099768/tartar-officer-with-blond-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year special Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271295/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscape with Pavilions and Cranes, unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328440/landscape-with-pavilions-and-cranesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691493/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseCrabs and Reeds by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185167/crabs-and-reedsFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseMountain Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8303780/mountain-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987314/lunar-new-year-card-templateView licenseCalligraphy: Poemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8316067/calligraphy-poemFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544969/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWintery Bough and Magpieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491591/wintery-bough-and-magpiesFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828476/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseRiver Scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8214218/river-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseQingming festival poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703824/qingming-festival-poster-template-and-designView licenseSage under Windy Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8191669/sage-under-windy-treeFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseConversation in a cavehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320760/conversation-caveFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa off white background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064019/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseFisherman Returning Homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8303827/fisherman-returning-homeFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957122/china-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTowing a Boat in a Rainstormhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310741/towing-boat-rainstormFree Image from public domain licenseQingming festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12805032/qingming-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseWild Geese in Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8317011/wild-geese-winterFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725279/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licenseThe Nine Songs: Illustrations to the poems of Qu Yuan (343–277 B.C.)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8315308/the-nine-songs-illustrations-the-poems-yuan-343-277-bcFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926418/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseLandscape in the Tang Mannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491609/landscape-the-tang-mannerFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa red background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseChinese Children at Playhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8303855/chinese-children-playFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese flag mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962428/editable-chinese-flag-mockupView licenseLandscape with Fishing Village and Boat on Lakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8303608/landscape-with-fishing-village-and-boat-lakeFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year special Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117491/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView licenseEmperor and Two Attendants by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613045/emperor-and-two-attendants-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain license